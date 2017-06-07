Orlando, Fla. – With the expectation of mobile messaging between guests and hoteliers growing at an astonishing rate, Intelity will debut a new Unified Messaging Portal

this month at HITEC that will make SMS communications for travelers easier than ever before. Available as a standalone channel or as part of the Intelity Ice Control System (ICS) platform, this new Unified Messaging Portal will enable guests to place requests with hotel staff from the moment a reservation is made. Whether the guest is at home, in route to the hotel, or lounging poolside, staff will have the messaging tools they need to reply to guest requests instantly and deliver on requests efficiently.

Intelity, an innovator and leader in hospitality guest-service technology, will showcase its new Unified Messaging Portal at the Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition & Conference (HITEC) in Booth #722, June 27 to 29, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Consider these statistics:

SMS is the No. 1 feature used by 3 billion cell phone users around the world

98% of SMS messages are read vs. email at 20%

90% of text messages are read within 3 minutes

81% of users are frustrated with phone-based customer service

77% of Millennials have a positive perception of companies that text

64% of users prefer texting over voice for customer service

Millennials are 40 times more likely to act via text?

Mobile coupons are redeemed 10% more often than print offers

"Intelity is answering an industry need with the debut of this new, multi-channel messaging service," said Intelity CEO and President David Adelson. "It's critical that hoteliers have an effective and affordable platform communicating with guests via text messaging. For guests, it's a convenient tool to make requests or voice complaints; for hoteliers, it's a revenue generator and a vehicle for enhancing guest service."

At HITEC, Intelity will introduce a multi-channel messaging solution that may be implemented as part of its full-service ICS platform or as a standalone service for hoteliers that want a single dashboard for messaging independent of Intelity's guest self-service and guest engagement apps. Additionally, Intelity's messaging solution will feature multi-channel capabilities that supports social channels, such as Facebook and Twitter.

"We invite all HITEC 2017 attendees to visit Booth #722 to see why Intelity remains the leader of hospitality solutions that strengthen the relationship between hotels and their guests," Adelson said.

