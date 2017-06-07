External Article

Simplifying Digital Marketing For Hotels

forbes.com

Hospitality marketing is like selling chocolate in a busy shopping mall: Every customer has different tastes. Too many hotel marketers get caught up in the latest trends or buzz words like "big data" or "content marketing." This often causes hoteliers to overthink their marketing budget and engage in complex strategies while they still have an automated attendant answering their phone or a call center in Canada pretending to be the front desk. It's time to get back to the basics and focus on what’s important – your guests.