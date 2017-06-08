Milestone Inc. today announced the launch of a completely revised website. The website redesign has been in the works for months and is part of a continuing effort by Milestone to provide enhanced information about its growing portfolio of products, services and customers across hospitality, retail and financial services sectors.

"The new Milestone website reflects our expanding commitment to providing services to the key industries that we serve," said Walter Paliska, Vice President of Marketing for Milestone. "The launch of the website was designed to coincide with Milestone's participation in the Internet Retailer Conference (IRC) in Chicago," continued Mr. Paliska.

Enhanced Content

The Milestone website was redesigned from the ground up with over 140 pages of new content that provide potential Milestone customers with clear and compelling messaging and value propositions for Milestone's products and services.

Information on Products and Services

The site includes extensive information on Milestone products and services and helps customers understand Milestone's complete range of solutions. Technical data, case studies, a full portfolio of work and vertical-specific pages for hospitality, retail and financial services companies help provide a detailed overview of Milestone's capabilities across the full spectrum of sectors.

Optimized for the Best User Experience

The new Milestone website was created with speed and user experience firmly in mind. The website has been designed using the latest technology and with today's browsers and mobile devices in mind, providing a compelling experience no matter what device visitors might be employing.

Customer Engagement Made Easy

New product specific pages provide quick overviews of available Milestone software products and provide detailed feature breakdowns to help customers better understand the suite of products available from Milestone. Visitors can connect with Milestone representatives quickly and easily and can request additional information, download case studies, and provide feedback to Milestone.

Digital Marketing Conference - Engage 2017

The new website also highlights the upcoming Milestone ENGAGE 2017 digital marketing conference taking place at the Hyatt Regency Chicago on July 17th and 18th, where Milestone and Google will head up an exceptional cast of featured speakers with a full set of sessions covering unique digital marketing strategy content that customers won't find anywhere else in the digital world.

For more information, visit Milestone at http://www.milestoneinternet.com.

Contact

Angela Lyons

Phone: 408-200-7918

Send Email