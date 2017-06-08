How a Midtown Manhattan Boutique Hotel Ditched Radios - And Their Noise and Confusion - for Improved Staff Communication and Task Management
Now, all guest requests and internal work orders are placed by all staff directly into ALICE. And, in just a few short months, the Kimberly's staff have all but ditched the noisy and unreliable walkie talkies. Attendant productivity increases are evident across the board, none more so than in the engineering department (one of the more mobile of the hotel's staff teams). From prosaic tasks, like changing a lightbulb, to more complicated feats, like fixing an HVAC system, all work orders are assigned, accepted, and closed right in ALICE, obviating the need to ride the elevators back and forth between the main office and where the team is needed next. The Kimberly's Director of IT, Kevin Fullerton, says the "photo attachments" feature in ALICE has been incredibly impactful in this regard. Because staff can now snap a photo of something on their mobile devices and attach it to a task in ALICE, the engineering team now knows exactly what to expect - and what tools to bring - when they head to their next job. "Previously, when someone said there was a small scratch in the wall, and it turned out to be a big gash, engineering would have to return to the office to collect a different set of tools. Now, because there's a photo of the issue, the team can come prepared, saving a lot of time in the process," Mr. Fullterton added.
As a manager, Mr. Fullerton also appreciates the accountability and consequent motivation ALICE has brought to his employees. Part of the reason why ALICE has had such an impact on staff productivity, he says, is because of the healthy does of competition it's introduced on-property. Over a few short months, he's seen response times on tasks decrease dramatically, as employees race with one another to accept and complete tasks.
Mr. Fullerton admits he and other managers had reservations about introducing technology to his diverse staff, some of whom aren't necessarily "tech savvy." He says he's been surprised, however, by how quickly everyone, "from our youngest to our oldest," has taken to ALICE. He attributes part of this embrace to how user-friendly ALICE is in comparison to other legacy hotel technology systems, as well as to how hands-on and supportive ALICE's client success team is.
About ALICE
By joining all the departments of your hotel onto a single operations platform for internal communication and task management, ALICE helps your staff act as a team to provide consistently excellent service. ALICE"s main product - ALICE Suite - brings together your front office, concierge, housekeeping, and maintenance teams, and connects your guests to your hotel with our app and SMS tools. The ALICE platform is also available as specialized software and mobile applications for your staff (ALICE Staff), your concierge (ALICE Concierge) and your guests (ALICE Guest). Each module is fully integratable with PMS, POS, and all other third party management systems. ALICEs partners include 3-5 independent and managed hotels, hotel groups, residential condominiums, serviced apartments, vacation rental companies, and concierge companies looking to provide exceptional service through mobile staff technology and guest communication channels. Third-party service providers also leverage the ALICE API. ALICE was founded in 2013 by Justin Effron, Alex Shashou, and Dmitry Koltunov, and has raised $13.5M to date.