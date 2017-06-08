Andaz announces breakfast promotion with AIDS organization (RED)
Starting today, for every person who dines for breakfast in an Andaz restaurant at participating hotels in the U.S., the hotel will donate $1 to (RED)'s fight to end AIDS, with a $1 match opportunity offered to each diner to double the impact. Each hotel will also offer a special signature breakfast item, with every order triggering a $3 donation from the hotel that goes directly to (RED)'s fight. The promotion will be available at participating Andaz hotel locations in West Hollywood, Maui, Savannah, Scottsdale, Napa, and 5th Avenue and Wall Street in New York through the end of June.
Special signature breakfast highlights include a strawberry pain perdu with mascarpone, almond streusel and flowers at Andaz West Hollywood, a Molokai sweet potato at Andaz Maui at Wailea, red velvet pancakes at Andaz Scottsdale, and soft eggs, peas, pecorino and guanciale at Andaz 5th Avenue.
"It is so inspiring to see the culinary community wrap its arms and apron strings around a fight as important as this," said Deborah Dugan, CEO of (RED). "Hyatt has been such a huge supporter of our mission, and we're delighted to see its breakfast menus become a key ingredient in the fight to end AIDS."
In addition to participating in EAT (RED) SAVE LIVES, the Andaz brand has its (ANDAZ)RED suite at Andaz West Hollywood, which was designed and outfitted by acclaimed designer and longtime (RED) supporter Jonathan Adler. The suite showcases a "rock 'n roll meets chic glamour" design and is also home to an inspirational custom mural crafted by artist and (RED) collaborator Kelsey Montague.
The (ANDAZ)RED Suite is currently available for booking at Andaz West Hollywood. With every booking, 30 percent of the nightly room rate will go to support (RED)'s fight against AIDS.
For more information on EAT (RED) SAVE LIVES, click here.
