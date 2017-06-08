The Hyatt Place and Hyatt House brands continue their growth trajectory in key markets with the opening of 19 new hotels as of June 7, 2017. A number of these recent openings represent significant milestones for the Hyatt Place and Hyatt House brands as hotels continue to open in urban, lifestyle and university locations.

The Hyatt Place and Hyatt House brands are rooted in extensive consumer research indicating that guests seek stylish, comfortable, seamless experiences that accommodate their lifestyles and familiar routines. To embody this, the two brands offer casual hospitality and purposeful service in a smartly designed, high-tech and contemporary environment.

The Hyatt Place brand introduced its first hotel in Australia with the opening of Hyatt Place Melbourne, Essendon Fields, which is located in the city's Central Business District. Additionally, the opening of the Hyatt Place Edmonton-West marks the second Hyatt Place hotel opening in Canada. The Hyatt House brand celebrated several milestones with the openings of Hyatt House Anchorage, the first Hyatt-branded hotel in Alaska; Hyatt House New York/Chelsea, the first Hyatt House hotel to open in New York City; and Hyatt House Virginia Beach/Oceanfront, the first oceanfront Hyatt House hotel.

"We expect to open more than 50 Hyatt Place and Hyatt House hotels in 2017, which is a testament to our commitment to strategic growth for these brands throughout the world," said Steve Haggerty, Hyatt's global head of capital strategy, franchising and select service. "We are proud that Hyatt Place and Hyatt House hotels continue to open in markets where our guests are traveling, further demonstrating the overall strength and resonance of the brands with developers, owners and guests."

The Hyatt Place brand continues to be a strategic fit for campus environments as it designed for people living a multitasking lifestyle – from visiting parents and sports teams to guest lecturers and prospective students, all guests can appreciate the casual hospitality, practical amenities and seamless service offered at Hyatt Place hotels. The recent openings of Hyatt Place Blacksburg/University, located near Virginia Tech, Hyatt Place Chapel Hill/Southern Village, located near the University of North Carolina (UNC), Hyatt Place Madison/Verona, located near University of Wisconsin-Madison, and Hyatt Place State College, located near Pennsylvania State University, meet a strong demand and desire for quality, functional hotels near college campuses.

"University markets present us with a great opportunity as Hyatt expands both the Hyatt Place and Hyatt House brands in communities like Virginia Tech, UNC and Penn State," said Julienne Smith, senior vice president of development for Hyatt Place and Hyatt House in North America. "These hotels are valued additions to the expanding roster of Hyatt Place and Hyatt House hotels on or near college campuses, and we look forward to introducing these innovative brands to more viable locations where our loyal guests are traveling."

Combined, there are more than 350 Hyatt Place and Hyatt House hotels open in more than 200 cities around the world, building a network that supports both corporate customers and transient guests. Newly opened Hyatt Place hotels since January 1, 2017 include:

Hyatt Place Austin Airport (139 guestrooms) in Austin, Texas

Hyatt Place Austin/Round Rock (138 guestrooms) in Round Rock, Texas

Hyatt Place Blacksburg/University (123 guestrooms) in Blacksburg, Va.

Hyatt Place Boise (150 guestrooms) in Boise, Idaho

Hyatt Place Chapel Hill/Southern Village (110 guestrooms) in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Hyatt Place Dallas/The Colony (107 guestrooms) in Colony, Texas

Hyatt Place Edmonton-West (161 guestrooms) in Edmonton, Canada

Hyatt Place Madison/Verona (136 guestrooms) in Verona, Wisc.

Hyatt Place Melbourne, Essendon Fields (166 guestrooms) in Melbourne, Australia

Hyatt Place Rameshwaram (100 guestrooms) in Rameshwaram, India

Hyatt Place Sarasota/Lakewood Ranch (122 guestrooms) in Lakewood Ranch, Fla.

Hyatt Place State College (165 guestrooms) in State College, Penn.

Hyatt Place West Des Moines/Jordan Creek (123 guestrooms) in West Des Moines, Iowa

Hyatt Place Yinchuan Dayuecheng (203 guestrooms) in Yinchuan, China

Newly opened Hyatt House hotels since January 1, 2017 include:

Hyatt House Austin/Downtown (190 guestrooms) in Austin, Texas

Hyatt House Anchorage (144 guestrooms) in Anchorage, Alaska

Hyatt House New York/Chelsea (150 guestrooms) in New York City

Hyatt House Virginia Beach/Oceanfront (156 guestrooms) in Virginia Beach, Va.

Hyatt House Yinchuan Dayuecheng (103 guestrooms) in Yinchuan, China

Global Growth for Hyatt Place and Hyatt House Brands

As of March 31, 2017, more than 50 percent of Hyatt's base of executed hotel contracts is comprised of Hyatt Place and Hyatt House hotels, which are largely expected to materialize over the next five years. This includes:

United States: More than 75 executed contracts for Hyatt Place and Hyatt House hotels within urban and lifestyle centers, university markets and adaptive re-use developments in locations including Athens, Ga.; Dallas; Jersey City, New Jersey; Eugene, Ore.; Santa Cruz, Calif.; Knoxville, Tenn.; Denver, Colo.; Niagara Falls, NY; San Francisco; Ann Arbor, Mich.; Ocean City, Md.; Provo and Utah; Carmel, Calif.; East Moline, Ill.; and Pomona, Calif.

Canada: Six executed contracts for Hyatt Place hotels in locations including Calgary and Edmonton, Alberta; Kelowna and Vancouver, British Columbia; Mississauga, Ontario; and Winnipeg, Manitoba

Latin America and Caribbean: Five executed contracts for Hyatt Place and Hyatt House hotels in locations such Bogotá, Colombia; Macaé, Brazil; Mexico City, Mexico; Oranjestad, Aruba; and San Pedro Sula, Honduras

Europe and Africa: Three executed contracts for Hyatt Place and Hyatt House hotels in Düsseldorf and Frankfurt, Germany; and Zurich

Middle East and Southwest Asia:

Ten executed contracts for Hyatt Place and Hyatt House hotels throughout the Middle East and Southwest Asia in locations such as Bangalore, Hyderabad and Vadodara, India; Kathmandu, Nepal; Riyadh and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Asia Pacific: More than 30 executed contracts for Hyatt Place and Hyatt House hotels throughout Asia Pacific in locations including Beijing, Foshan, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Tianjin, Wuxi, China; Jakarta, Indonesia; Tokyo Bay, Japan; Kuala Lumpur and Malacca City, Malaysia; New Taipei City, Taiwan; and Bangkok

For more information, please visit hyatt.com/whysettle.