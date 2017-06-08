RLHC Publishes RLH Magazine
Quarterly publication for RLHC community of owners, associates and affiliates
The magazine also spotlights one of the company's best-in-class hotels and an employee who has enforced the RLHC brand promise by going the extra mile to provide an extraordinary experience.
"Over the past few years, RLHC has grown from fewer than 100 regional hotels to more than 1,100 properties worldwide, so we wanted to supplement our numerous electronic communications with a high-quality publication that would take our engagement with hotel owners and corporate staff to the next level. We couldn't be more pleased with how the first issue turned out," said RLHC EVP & Chief Marketing Officer Bill Linehan.
The inaugural edition of the magazine features a cover story on the first-of-its-kind relationship between RLHC and Expedia, Inc., including an interview with Expedia, Inc. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. A digital version can be viewed here.
