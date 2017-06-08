RLHC (Red Lion Hotels Corporation) (NYSE:RLH) today announced the introduction of RLH Magazine, a full-color, quarterly publication for the company's hotel owners, corporate associates and prospects. RLHC has worked with McNeill Media Group Inc. to write, edit and produce the magazine.

Each issue will delve inside RLHC to deliver insightful articles and features on what makes the company tick and the benefits hoteliers receive. Readers learn about industry events and trends and how they affect the company, initiatives RLHC is undertaking with top vendors that put it at the forefront of hospitality innovation, and valuable online resources that help franchisees improve operations and maximize ROI.

The magazine also spotlights one of the company's best-in-class hotels and an employee who has enforced the RLHC brand promise by going the extra mile to provide an extraordinary experience.

"Over the past few years, RLHC has grown from fewer than 100 regional hotels to more than 1,100 properties worldwide, so we wanted to supplement our numerous electronic communications with a high-quality publication that would take our engagement with hotel owners and corporate staff to the next level. We couldn't be more pleased with how the first issue turned out," said RLHC EVP & Chief Marketing Officer Bill Linehan.

The inaugural edition of the magazine features a cover story on the first-of-its-kind relationship between RLHC and Expedia, Inc., including an interview with Expedia, Inc. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. A digital version can be viewed here.

To learn more about franchising with RLHC, visit franchise.rlhco.com.