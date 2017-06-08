New York – Local Measure, the leading location-based social intelligence platform, released a hotel industry eBook on how consumers' perceptions of luxury are shaping the hospitality industry, and what hoteliers need to do to anticipate and meet the new standards.

Incorporating comprehensive research from internationally renowned experts, the eBook concludes that in an era of seemingly endless luxury accommodation options, the new luxury is more basic – turning on hoteliers' capacities for delivering experiences that are authentic, personal, and increasingly, social.

The new eBook is available as a free download from http://get.localmeasure.com/the-new-luxury

Among others, the study features insights from Bernhard Bohnenberger, President of Six Senses, discussing the direction in which luxury is headed; Ana Brant, Director, Global Guest Experience & Innovation, Dorchester Collection, on how luxury hotels can differentiate themselves in an era of commoditized luxury; and Leland Pillsbury, founder of Thayer Lodging Group and the Pillsbury Institute for Hospitality Entrepreneurship at Cornell's Hotel School/SC Johnson School of Business, on the use of technology and the opportunities available to hotels to provide exemplary, memorable service.

"Luxury travel has become a crowded space in the past few years and increasingly, consumer preferences have cut through the clutter to force a shift away from products and towards experiences," said Local Measure founder and CEO Jonathan Barouch. "Changing definitions of luxury as well as changing consumer tastes have forced travel providers to rethink their offerings, and we are pleased to provide this guide into what constitutes luxury today, the mindsets of luxury travellers, and how hotels are responding to ever changing guest demands."

Headquartered in Australia, Local Measure has proprietary technology that allows brands and businesses to to deliver exceptional service to their customers, engage with them in real-time to resolve service issues and acquire the rights to use user-generated content.

