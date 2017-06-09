MINNEAPOLIS – IDeaS Revenue Solutions, the leading provider of revenue management software solutions and advisory services, today announced its partnership with leading U.S. hotel management company, PM Hotel Group.

PM Hotel Group recently assumed management of the historic 217 room HOTEL DU PONT in Wilmington, Delaware, and quickly identified IDeaS' powerful, cloud-based solution as the ideal revenue fit for this independent property. HOTEL DU PONT will implement IDeaS G3 Revenue Management System (IDeaS G3 RMS) to take full advantage of the most flexible and powerful approach to pricing and inventory control by room class and length of stay, generating maximum overall revenue.

IDeaS' Continuous Pricing, as part of IDeaS' unique multiple pricing approach, was a key contributing factor in the decision-making process, providing HOTEL DU PONT a competitive advantage in the market by analytically optimizing pricing without rate tiers. "The hotel already stood strongly in their market by utilizing a reliable approach to revenue management. Our objective was to take HOTEL DU PONT to the next level by identifying its revenue potential if we implemented an automated revenue system," explained Leticia Proctor, senior vice president of sales, revenue management and digital strategies at PM Hotel Group.

"At PM Hotel Group, we have a lot of experience in branded properties; however, we are very excited to expand our portfolio in the independent hotel space with a proven revenue strategy solution provider. We are excited about the benefits of IDeaS' advanced technology, such as Demand360® integration and 'What-if' analysis tool to help yield desired results," added Proctor.

"HOTEL DU PONT is an iconic hotel in a high demand area of Delaware, and they were looking for a partner with a rich revenue background," noted Jane Stampe, area managing director at IDeaS. "Our technology provides HOTEL DU PONT with analytical, innovative and flexible decisions—all critical elements for accelerating their revenue strategy and supporting their identity in the market."

HOTEL DU PONT is one of the most acclaimed luxury hotels in the world, and it defines hospitality in the state of Delaware. A recipient of both the AAA Four-Diamond and the Forbes Four-Star Awards for their renowned Green Room, the hotel is lauded for their lavish design elements, such as fumed oak paneling, coffered oak-beamed ceilings, gold chandeliers, richly textured draperies, Italian mosaics and original oil paintings.

PM Hotel Group was once again named a Top 20 Third-Party Hotel Management Company by Hotel Business magazine in 2017. This award-winning organization operates full-service and select-service hotels in the Hilton, Marriott, and IHG systems as well as internationally notable independent hotels. Celebrating its 20-year anniversary in 2016, PM Hotel Group provides expert leadership in all aspects of hotel operations, including development, technical services, marketing, accounting, and pre-opening. The company manages more than 40 hotel and development projects, comprised of more than 9,000 rooms, throughout the United States. Based in Washington, D.C., PM Hotel Group has participated in the development and acquisition/renovation of dozens of hotels with a market capitalization in excess of $1.5 billion. PM Hotel Group is an approved management company for all leading hotel brands. Additional information about the company may be found at www.pmhotelgroup.com.

With more than 1 million rooms priced daily on its advanced systems, IDeaS Revenue Solutions leads the industry with the latest revenue management software solutions and advisory services. Powered by SAS® and with nearly three decades of experience, IDeaS proudly supports more than 9,000 clients in 106 countries and is relentless about providing hoteliers with insightful ways to manage the data behind hotel pricing. IDeaS empowers clients to build and maintain revenue management cultures – from single entities to world-renowned estates – by focusing on a simple promise: Driving Better Revenue. IDeaS has the knowledge, expertise and maturity to build upon proven revenue management principles with next-generation analytics for more user-friendly, insightful and profitable revenue opportunities – not just for rooms, but across the entire hotel enterprise. For more information, visit www.ideas.com.

