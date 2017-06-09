Dr Ho Kwon Ping, Founder and Executive Chairman of Banyan Tree Holdings, was honoured with the APacCHRIE Lifetime Achievement Award by the Asia-Pacific Council on Hotel, Restaurant, and Institutional Education (APacCHRIE) at a ceremony held at Sofitel Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia on 2 June 2017.

Sponsored by the School of Hotel and Tourism Management (SHTM) of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, the APacCHRIE Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to a distinguished individual with outstanding contributions to the hospitality and tourism industry and education in the Asia-Pacific region as well as to APacCHRIE.

One of Singapore's most eminent business figures, Dr Ho received his higher education in Singapore, Taiwan and the US. During an early career in broadcast and print journalism he worked in Hong Kong for the Far Eastern Economic Review before returning to Singapore in 1981 to lead his family's business. He then founded Banyan Tree with a single hotel in Phuket and developed it into a highly successful publicly listed conglomerate that now includes hotels, resorts, residences, spas, retail galleries and golf courses. The group's success is driven by its signature blend of romantic settings and environmental consciousness, backed by Dr Ho's vision of promoting social and economic progress through sustainable tourism supporting local communities.

Dr Ho actively contributes to the community in his country as well as in the region. Under Dr Ho's leadership, Banyan Tree works actively to preserve, protect and promote the natural and human environments in which the resorts are located. The group seeks to be a catalyst for social and economic development through responsible and sustainable tourism.

A pioneer, Dr Ho champions the vision of Asian paradigm in hospitality industry through his innovative approaches to business. He spares no efforts in cultivating talents for the industry and recognises the importance in developing Asian leadership. A firm believer in education, Dr Ho has been an ardent supporter of many hospitality and tourism schools including the SHTM. He is currently Chairman of Singapore Management University.

"It is a great honour for me to receive the prestigious APacCHRIE Lifetime Achievement Award," said Dr Ho. "Tourism is a driver for economic growth and also a means to connect the world. In striving to advance the global development of hospitality and tourism in a sustainable manner, we must continue to work together as a united group to nurture all the bright young minds who will become employees, and hopefully future leaders, in the sector."

Founded in Hong Kong in 2002 by Professor Kaye Chon, SHTM Dean and Chair Professor and Walter Kwok Foundation Professor in International Hospitality Management, APacCHRIE is the regional advocate of hospitality and tourism education for schools, colleges and universities offering programmes in hotel and restaurant management, foodservice management and culinary arts. It has been playing an instrumental role in promoting academic and research exchanges in the Asia-Pacific region over the years. http://apacchrie.org/

Contact

Amy So

President of APacCHRIE

Send Email