Press Release

Executive Interview: Airbnb - Phocuswright Europe 2017

Olivier Gremillon, Managing Director, EMEA, Airbnb and Douglas Quinby, Senior Vice President, Research, Phocuswright Inc. Phocuswright, the travel industry research authority, held its fourth annual Phocuswright Europe 16-18 May 2017, in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. Phocuswright Europe brought together 500+ European travel leaders to network, learn and build strategic partnerships with the industry's most influential leaders, innovators and visionary thinkers.