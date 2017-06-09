Press Release

Executive Roundtable: The Legislation Debate - Phocuswright Europe 2017

Can progress be regulated? How do you keep change in check? As innovation transforms travel distribution, efforts to regulate might break down the dynamic. How to handle the challenges of European legislation? Phocuswright, the travel industry research authority, held its fourth annual Phocuswright Europe 16-18 May 2017, in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. Phocuswright Europe brought together 500+ European travel leaders to network, learn and build strategic partnerships with the industry's most influential leaders, innovators and visionary thinkers.