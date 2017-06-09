Press Release

How Private Accommodation is Transforming Global Accommodation - Phocuswright Europe 2017

Keynote by Douglas Quinby, Senior Vice President, Research, Phocuswright Inc. Phocuswright, the travel industry research authority, held its fourth annual Phocuswright Europe 16-18 May 2017, in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. Phocuswright Europe brought together 500+ European travel leaders to network, learn and build strategic partnerships with the industry's most influential leaders, innovators and visionary thinkers.