UNWTO to launch report on ‘Talent Development, Key for Destination Competitiveness’
The publication will also incorporate a number of best practices in talent development in tourism, providing a useful set of guidelines for tourism leaders interested in implementing policies to foster talent development and, accordingly, increase the competiveness of their destinations.
The joint initiative is part of the UNWTO Knowledge Network that aims at advancing knowledge in talent development in the tourism sector.
About CENFOTUR
As part of the Ministry of Tourism, CENFOTUR is the official training center of the tourism and hospitality sector in Peru. Created in 1978, it counts with national and international recognition in the education, training and continuing education through effective programs and short and medium term demand-driven training courses. CENFOTUR offers four Educational Programs, which are: Hospitality Management, Tourism Management, Official Tourism Guides and Peruvian Cuisine. In addition to these educational programs, CENFOTUR works very closely with all public organizations and Ministries in Peru, designing and executing training and counseling on labor certification (In collaboration with the Ministry of Labour) and quality programs in tourism in the frame of the National Strategic Tourism Plan. CENFOTUR also takes part in projects sponsored by the European Union and the Inter-American Development Bank.
About World Tourism Organization (UNWTO)
The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) is theUnited Nations agency responsible for the promotion of responsible, sustainable and universally accessible tourism. As the leading international organization in the field of tourism, UNWTO promotes tourism as a driver of economic growth, inclusive development and environmental sustainability and offers leadership and support to the sector in advancing knowledge and tourism policies worldwide. UNWTO encourages the implementation of the Global Code of Ethics for Tourism, to maximize tourism"s socio-economic contribution while minimizing its possible negative impacts, and is committed to promoting tourism as an instrument in achieving the United Nations Millennium Development Goals (MDGs), geared towards reducing poverty and fostering sustainable development. UNWTO generates market knowledge, promotes competitive and sustainable tourism policies and instruments, fosters tourism education and training, and works to make tourism an effective tool for development through technical assistance projects in over 100 countries around the world. UNWTO"s membership includes 156 countries, 6 Associate Members and over 400 Affiliate Members representing the private sector, educational institutions, tourism associations and local tourism authorities. For more information visit www.unwto.org.