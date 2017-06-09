The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) and CENFOTUR, the official training center of the Ministry of Tourism in Peru have signed a cooperation agreement to develop a report 'Talent Development – Key for Destination Competitiveness." The report will offer an extensive analysis of the importance of capacity building as a determining factor in the success of tourism destinations, with a special focus on Latin America and Peru.

Created in 1978, CENFOTUR is a UNWTO Affiliate Member. The extensive research conducted by CENFOTUR will include an assessment of the diverse educational models, the challenges faced in the labor market as well as the needs expressed by the private sector.

The publication will also incorporate a number of best practices in talent development in tourism, providing a useful set of guidelines for tourism leaders interested in implementing policies to foster talent development and, accordingly, increase the competiveness of their destinations.

The joint initiative is part of the UNWTO Knowledge Network that aims at advancing knowledge in talent development in the tourism sector.

About CENFOTUR

As part of the Ministry of Tourism, CENFOTUR is the official training center of the tourism and hospitality sector in Peru. Created in 1978, it counts with national and international recognition in the education, training and continuing education through effective programs and short and medium term demand-driven training courses. CENFOTUR offers four Educational Programs, which are: Hospitality Management, Tourism Management, Official Tourism Guides and Peruvian Cuisine. In addition to these educational programs, CENFOTUR works very closely with all public organizations and Ministries in Peru, designing and executing training and counseling on labor certification (In collaboration with the Ministry of Labour) and quality programs in tourism in the frame of the National Strategic Tourism Plan. CENFOTUR also takes part in projects sponsored by the European Union and the Inter-American Development Bank.

