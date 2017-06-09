The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), the Japan Travel and Tourism Association (JTTA) and Gurunavi Inc. have undersigned an agreement to develop a "UNWTO Affiliate Members Report on Gastronomy Tourism: Japan." The report will contribute to capitalize the potential of this segment in the Nippon country and add to the existing UNWTO research on gastronomy tourism.

Japanese cuisine has become a world reference and at present, Japan is the country with the highest number of restaurants awarded with 3 Michelin stars. In addition, Japanese gastronomy has been officially designated as an Intangible Cultural Heritage by UNESCO.

The Report will provide a global overview of gastronomy tourism in Japan and explores the potential of this segment as an instrument for inclusive development in the country. The publication will primarily deliver the findings of the extensive research conducted by two UNWTO Affiliate Members, the Japan Travel and Tourism Association (JTTA) and Gurunavi.

Data compilation will include interviews, surveys, research and field work conducted with stakeholders from both the private and public sectors. The publication will also include case studies and best practices in gastronomy tourism in Japan.

JAPAN TRAVEL AND TOURISM ASSOCIATION

The Japan Travel and Tourism Association, serving as a national center for Japanese tourism, is engaged in supporting travel and tourism to promote Japan as a tourism-oriented country. The Association contributes to promoting the growth of regional economies and the tourism industry, enriching Japanese citizen's lives and culture, and encouraging international goodwill by creating attractive domestic sightseeing destinations, organizing wide-area tourism routes and energizing exchanges through tourism. The Association's goal is to effectively promote tourism by supporting regionally based tourism promotion activities and through broad coordination between the regions and the tourism industry. The Association has 650 members nationwide engaged in tourism-related activities. They include local governments, tourism associations, tourism industry bodies, railways, airlines and tourism-related companies. Official Website

GURUNAVI INC.

Gurunavi, Inc. is an Internet search service provider, focusing on the provision of information for restaurants and the service of restaurants through personal computers, cellular phones and smart phones. They also offer marketing promotion services for restaurant operators. In addition, Gurunavi is involved in the sale of food products, the home delivery catering, wedding information and the travel-related businesses. As of April 1, 2016, the site had grown into a major website, with more than half a million restaurant profiles and listings, and 13.97 million members. Official Website

