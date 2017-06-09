Magnuson Hotels, America's fastest growing hotel brand and RG Hotels, the leading hotel management company today announced that the Magnuson Grand Memphis Airport Hotel, in just a few months has seen revenue increases in excess of 400%.

Jean Francois Mourier CEO & Co-Founder of RG Hotels stated, "We are incredibly pleased with the quick turnaround for Magnuson Grand Memphis Airport Hotel since we took over management in January 2017. Our ability to work with Magnuson Hotels, using their infrastructure to take the owners vision and apply it to operations and revenue management has been invaluable to delivering such strong first and second quarter results''.

Thomas Magnuson, CEO of Magnuson Hotels commented, "It's been a real pleasure working with a management company such as RG Hotels who are truly focused on driving real bottom line growth".

Both companies attribute the strong performance to the creation of new revenue streams using comprehensive revenue optimization and strategy management, innovative smart pricing RMS software and the continued expansion of the Magnuson brand's consumer awareness both internationally and domestically.

Some of the highest performing branded hotels in 2017 include; Magnuson Grand Memphis Airport TN, Magnuson Convention Center Hotel NYC, and Magnuson Hotel Clearwater Central FL.

About Magnuson Hotels:

Since its launch thirteen years ago, Magnuson Hotels has become America's fastest growing hotel brand and a top 15 global chain, marketing over 1,000 hotels across six countries and three continents. Magnuson Hotels' newly formed distribution partnership with Chinese operator Jin Jiang Hotels and Europe's Louvre Hotels is the world's largest hotel alliance, forming a consortium of over 8,000 hotels and 800,000 rooms worldwide, equal to the size of a top 2 global hotel chain.

For more information, visit magnusonworldwide.com

About RG Hotels:

From luxury urban landmarks to upscale boutique resorts and branded properties, RG HOTELS is a revolutionary hotel management company, currently providing services to some of the most distinguished hotel and resort properties around the world.

For more information, visit www.rghotels.com

