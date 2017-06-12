SALTO Hospitality continues to innovate by launching a unique tool for the hospitality industry
SALTO Systems strives to develop new products, systems and solutions to bring the best to their clients.
Besides the selection of technical preferences by the user, the configurator is used as a virtual catalogue. The large range of design handles offered by SALTO, can be visualized under different angles and their color be changed so transparent and complete comparison can be made by the visitors between the different options. The 3 lines of their handle catalogue, Standard, Premium and Luxury are present in the configurator, so every hotel can find its dream locking solution.
"SALTO My Lock has been designed to help our customers and our sales team to better understand each other. Our clients can compare the different model options they would opt for and make up their mind more easily. The interface is simple and intuitive, and the customization can be made in just a few clicks, will make all the steps from visualization to solution offering and decision making more efficient, thanks to a better comprehension between SALTO and its clients.." says Borja Ganzarain, SALTO Marketing.
Similar to the configurators used by the automotive industry to showcase their products, My Lock by SALTO offers comfort and reassurance to the client by avoiding misunderstanding and misconception. Once the customization over, they will have the possibility to be contacted to discuss the feasibility of the project and whether or not changes should be effected to the selection, in order to fit perfectly the needs of the project. This interface, in conclusion, will make all the steps from visualization to solution offering and decision making more efficient, thanks to a better comprehension between SALTO and its clients.
About SALTO Hospitality
Inspiration, dedication and passion have led SALTO to become one of the world"s top hospitality sector suppliers of electronic access control systems in little more than 10 years. Our commitment to improving guest access, comfort and security in hotels worldwide through innovative technology has led to exceptional customer satisfaction, both for the client and the end-user.
Welcome to SALTO Hospitality Solutions.
www.saltohospitality.com