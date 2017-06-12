Their relentless innovation policy make SALTO a leading company in terms of originality and creativity. After the launch of the SALTO Hospitality website (www.saltohospitality.com), aimed at promoting the solutions for the hotel industry and its actors, SALTO is again trying move by offering this time a never-seen-before innovation in the access control sector.

This innovative tool will allow a complete visualization and customization of their locking solutions by the user. By accessing the web page, the user is able to online select the door lock model to configurate to create their customize door and personalise everything. Selecting a model, door type and customise your SALTO door lock with a wide range of colours, finishes & handles. This smart tool will help visitors to have an idea of the look and feel of the solutions on different types of doors, with different finishes and by selecting different designs and lock models.

Besides the selection of technical preferences by the user, the configurator is used as a virtual catalogue. The large range of design handles offered by SALTO, can be visualized under different angles and their color be changed so transparent and complete comparison can be made by the visitors between the different options. The 3 lines of their handle catalogue, Standard, Premium and Luxury are present in the configurator, so every hotel can find its dream locking solution.

"SALTO My Lock has been designed to help our customers and our sales team to better understand each other. Our clients can compare the different model options they would opt for and make up their mind more easily. The interface is simple and intuitive, and the customization can be made in just a few clicks, will make all the steps from visualization to solution offering and decision making more efficient, thanks to a better comprehension between SALTO and its clients.." says Borja Ganzarain, SALTO Marketing.

Similar to the configurators used by the automotive industry to showcase their products, My Lock by SALTO offers comfort and reassurance to the client by avoiding misunderstanding and misconception. Once the customization over, they will have the possibility to be contacted to discuss the feasibility of the project and whether or not changes should be effected to the selection, in order to fit perfectly the needs of the project. This interface, in conclusion, will make all the steps from visualization to solution offering and decision making more efficient, thanks to a better comprehension between SALTO and its clients.

