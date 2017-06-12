The International Society of Hospitality Consultants (ISHC), in partnership with the Hospitality Asset Managers Association (HAMA), today announced that the organizations have begun preliminary research for the 2018 CapEx Data Survey, placing an open call to all U.S. hotel owners, management companies and asset managers to participate by July 31, 2017. The data collected will be presented in the upcoming 5th edition of "ISHC CapEx – A Study of Capital Expenditures in the Hotel Industry". STR, the leading industry provider of global data benchmarking, analytics and marketplace insights, will again manage all collected data to ensure the strictest confidentiality.

Since the inaugural release in 1995, the study has become an invaluable resource for owners, operators, asset managers and consultants in the hospitality industry. "The long-standing collaboration between ISHC, HAMA and STR truly has brought some of the best and brightest minds in the industry together for this publication", said Chad Sorensen, ISHC, CHAM, of CHMWarnick, the CapEx committee co-chair.

About the ISHC CapEx – A Study of Capital Expenditures in the Hotel Industry

The study presents in-depth analysis on hotel capital expenditures within differing hotel segments, ownerships types, location and positioning through the life-cycle of lodging assets. Included in the study are perspectives on capital expenditures from leaders of different facets throughout of the hotel industry. The statistical analysis and supporting editorial have made the study a must-have for hotel owners, operators and industry investors. The most recent version, ISHC CapEx 2014, currently is available in print and eBook formats.

Alan Benjamin, ISHC, Benjamin West president and CapEx committee co-chair, commented, "The study provides stakeholders expansive data and perspectives for the planning of capital expenditures and repair and maintenance expenses across a broad spectrum of hotel assets. This one-of-a-kind sourcebook examines the historical spending of hotels and also provides current, up-to-date cost estimates for forecasting a hotel's future needs."

HAMA members are involved in asset management, acquisition, financing and disposition of hotels and resorts and are directly responsible for making decisions concerning capital investments, renovations, asset repositioning, operational policies and management selection. Its U.S. members represent more than 3,500 hotels and resorts across every major brand, accounting for 775,000 hotel rooms, 250,000 employees, $40 billion in annual revenue and $3 billion in capital expenditures.

About STR

STR provides clients from multiple market sectors with premium, global data benchmarking, analytics and marketplace insights. Founded in 1985, STR maintains a presence in 16 countries with a corporate North American headquarters in Hendersonville, Tennessee, and an international headquarters in London, England. For more information, please visit str.com.

