International Society of Hospitality Consultants Launches 2018 Capital Expenditure Data Survey
ISHC Begins Data Collection, Seeks Additional Industry Participation
About the ISHC CapEx – A Study of Capital Expenditures in the Hotel Industry
The study presents in-depth analysis on hotel capital expenditures within differing hotel segments, ownerships types, location and positioning through the life-cycle of lodging assets. Included in the study are perspectives on capital expenditures from leaders of different facets throughout of the hotel industry. The statistical analysis and supporting editorial have made the study a must-have for hotel owners, operators and industry investors. The most recent version, ISHC CapEx 2014, currently is available in print and eBook formats.
Alan Benjamin, ISHC, Benjamin West president and CapEx committee co-chair, commented, "The study provides stakeholders expansive data and perspectives for the planning of capital expenditures and repair and maintenance expenses across a broad spectrum of hotel assets. This one-of-a-kind sourcebook examines the historical spending of hotels and also provides current, up-to-date cost estimates for forecasting a hotel's future needs."
HAMA members are involved in asset management, acquisition, financing and disposition of hotels and resorts and are directly responsible for making decisions concerning capital investments, renovations, asset repositioning, operational policies and management selection. Its U.S. members represent more than 3,500 hotels and resorts across every major brand, accounting for 775,000 hotel rooms, 250,000 employees, $40 billion in annual revenue and $3 billion in capital expenditures.
About STR
STR provides clients from multiple market sectors with premium, global data benchmarking, analytics and marketplace insights. Founded in 1985, STR maintains a presence in 16 countries with a corporate North American headquarters in Hendersonville, Tennessee, and an international headquarters in London, England. For more information, please visit str.com.
About ISHC
The International Society of Hospitality Consultants is truly The Leading Source for Global Hospitality Expertise, represented by over two hundred of the industry"s most respected professionals from across six continents. Collectively, ISHC members provide expert services in over fifty functional areas and have specialized skills in virtually every segment of the hospitality industry. ISHC is dedicated to promoting the highest quality of professional consulting standards and practices for the hospitality industry. Candidates undergo a rigorous screening process, ensuring that all ISHC members have a reputation of integrity and are qualified by their experience, training and knowledge to develop and express sound judgment on industry issues. Additional information about the organisation, along with a directory of ISHC members, is available on the ISHC website at ishc.com.