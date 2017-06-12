StayNTouch®, the leading innovator in mobile technology and Property Management Systems (PMS) for hotels and lodging, today announced the release of their most inspiring e-book yet - titled The New Guest Experience Reality: From Millennials to Mobile – What Today's Guests Really Want. The 27-page guide examines the economic and business impact of meeting the dynamic expectations of today's demanding guests based on profiles, preferences, and personas.

Smart hoteliers recognize that there are many types of guests and subsets of guests. Their values, preferences, and expectations are not fixed. What works for one guest doesn't necessarily appeal to all. Today's traveler expects personalized experiences tailored to meet their needs. The question is, how well do you know your guests and their changingexpectations? It's important to thoroughly understand your target market in order to tailor services to them. Who are they? What do they want? How can you win them over? This e-book will explore these very things, as well as how technology can help accumulate important guest intelligence to deliver an exceptional guest experience.

Highlights include:

Understanding the differences in generational guest expectations: Gen Z, Gen Y, Gen X, Baby Boomers, The Greatest Generation

Determing guests expectations based on type of stay: Family, Leisure, Business, Bleisure

Catering to different guest personas: The Bargain Hunter, The Social Butterfly, The Hyper-Connected, The Eco-Conscious, The Pampered Traveler

How technology can help profile your guests and personalize their stay

Guests are more connected and informed than ever before, making hyper-contextualized personalization focusing on their needs and wants critical to achieving increased revenue, loyalty and positive reviews. "Hoteliers have seen the writing on the wall regarding personalization for a while," explains Jos Schaap, CEO of StayNTouch. "In order to exceed guest expectations, you first need to know what those expectations are. The hospitality industry is highly competitive and it has become a struggle for hotels to make the best decisions when they don't have dependable information on the true desires of guests. As the industry evolves― it becomes imperative to use data insights to develop a more tailored services and amenities. By understanding who they are, hotels can respond to their wants, and even to anticipate them in order to create one-to-one experiences for guests and keep them coming back."

To download your complimentary copy of The New Guest Experience Reality: From Millennials to Mobile – What Today's Guests Really Want, please click here or visit http://go.stayntouch.com/GuestExperienceRealityEbook_Landingpage.html.