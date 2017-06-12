StayNTouch Releases E-Book: The New Guest Experience Reality - From Millennials to Mobile - What Today’s Guests Really Want
Leading hospitality technology experts help hotels understand dynamic expectations of different guest personas and reveal ways to create the memorable one-to-one experiences to keep them coming back
Highlights include:
- Understanding the differences in generational guest expectations: Gen Z, Gen Y, Gen X, Baby Boomers, The Greatest Generation
- Determing guests expectations based on type of stay: Family, Leisure, Business, Bleisure
- Catering to different guest personas: The Bargain Hunter, The Social Butterfly, The Hyper-Connected, The Eco-Conscious, The Pampered Traveler
- How technology can help profile your guests and personalize their stay
Guests are more connected and informed than ever before, making hyper-contextualized personalization focusing on their needs and wants critical to achieving increased revenue, loyalty and positive reviews. "Hoteliers have seen the writing on the wall regarding personalization for a while," explains Jos Schaap, CEO of StayNTouch. "In order to exceed guest expectations, you first need to know what those expectations are. The hospitality industry is highly competitive and it has become a struggle for hotels to make the best decisions when they don't have dependable information on the true desires of guests. As the industry evolves― it becomes imperative to use data insights to develop a more tailored services and amenities. By understanding who they are, hotels can respond to their wants, and even to anticipate them in order to create one-to-one experiences for guests and keep them coming back."
To download your complimentary copy of The New Guest Experience Reality: From Millennials to Mobile – What Today's Guests Really Want, please click here or visit http://go.stayntouch.com/GuestExperienceRealityEbook_Landingpage.html.
About StayNTouch®
StayNTouch is a "Software as a Service" hotel property management systems (PMS) company focused on developing solutions that help hotels raise service levels, drive revenues, reduce costs, and ultimately change the way hotels can captivate their guests. Developed with mobility in mind, the pioneering platform enables hotels to create long lasting relationships with their guests by delivering personalized service levels that today"s guests require.
StayNTouch operates on tablets and smartphones, empowering hotel employees to go above and beyond in exceeding guest expectations at every touch point.
Powering over 75,000 rooms globally, our game-changing solution frees hotels from the constraints of legacy or premise systems, dramatically streamlines operations, increases margins, and revolutionizes how front-line staff connect with guests.
StayNTouch is a trusted partner to many of the most forward-thinking hotels, resorts, casinos and chains in the industry, including Yotel, Zoku Amsterdam, Valencia Hotels, The Freehand Hotels, Modus hotels and the Fontainebleau Miami Beach.
For more information, visit www.stayntouch.com.
Unless indicated otherwise, all trademarks and service marks herein are trademarks of StayNTouch, Inc. or an affiliate thereof.