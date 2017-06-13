The ALICE co-founders will join other industry experts in two back-to-back panels at HITEC to discuss the future of the guest experience.

As enthusiasm over guest apps wanes, guest messaging grows in popularity. But is the app really dead? And, if so, should you be texting with your guests instead? The ALICE co-founders will join two back-to-back panels at HITEC to explore the role of apps and guest messaging in hotel guest engagement strategies. Both sessions will take place on Wednesday, June 28th, starting with the Guest Messaging panel at 2.30pm, and the Mobile Apps panel at 3.45pm.

In "Text Your Guests?", experts will share best practices for adopting a messaging strategy, plus benefits and challenges. The panel will also discuss the choice between brand native apps and third-party solutions, strategies for enhancing guest relationships and experience, avoiding app fatigue, exploring marketing opportunities with text messaging, and future of text messaging in the hotel industry.

In "Are Mobile Apps in Hotels Dead?", the panel will discuss which apps are best suited to meet guests needs, how hotels can differentiate their brands with mobile apps, whether mobile apps can keep guests happy and avoid negative reviews, and how apps can keep guests connected to the hotel before, during and post-stay.

As the founders of ALICE, the hospitality industry's leading operations platform, Alex Shashou, Justin Effron, and Dmitry Koltunov share a unique perspective on how best to optimize guest messaging at your hotel. Mr. Shashou wrote recently about how guest messaging can provide a convenient and personalized way to engage with your guests, if you do it right. You can read his piece, published in eHotelier, here.

Both guest engagement panels are complimentary for all full conference pass holders. Hoteliers interested in attending HITEC for free can email us at info@aliceapp.com for more information. For a live demo of ALICE's Guest Messaging technology and full suite of staff operations products while at HITEC, click here.

