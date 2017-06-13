Is the App Dead? And Should You Be Texting with Your Guests (Instead)?
Two Expert Panels at HITEC 2017 Will Look at the Future of Guest Engagement
In "Text Your Guests?", experts will share best practices for adopting a messaging strategy, plus benefits and challenges. The panel will also discuss the choice between brand native apps and third-party solutions, strategies for enhancing guest relationships and experience, avoiding app fatigue, exploring marketing opportunities with text messaging, and future of text messaging in the hotel industry.
In "Are Mobile Apps in Hotels Dead?", the panel will discuss which apps are best suited to meet guests needs, how hotels can differentiate their brands with mobile apps, whether mobile apps can keep guests happy and avoid negative reviews, and how apps can keep guests connected to the hotel before, during and post-stay.
As the founders of ALICE, the hospitality industry's leading operations platform, Alex Shashou, Justin Effron, and Dmitry Koltunov share a unique perspective on how best to optimize guest messaging at your hotel. Mr. Shashou wrote recently about how guest messaging can provide a convenient and personalized way to engage with your guests, if you do it right. You can read his piece, published in eHotelier, here.
