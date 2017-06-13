External Article

Here’s why the Trumps are opening franchise hotels in Mississippi

The Trump Organization — headed by first sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump — is launching a new line of hotel franchises called “American Idea” that’ll compete with the likes of Holiday Inn Express and Comfort Inn. While the brothers recently said the concept was born from a “crash course in America” during the campaign, there’s also plenty of money to be made. The subcategory that those kinds of hotels fall into generated more than $9 billion in revenue for the year ending in April, according to hospitality trade group STR.