MR&H is proud to introduce keynote speaker Pep Torres: Spanish inventor, communicator, founder of Barcelona's Museum of Ideas and Inventions and Renaissance man. In an inspiring, humorous and surprising talk, he will share his insights on how to think differently.

Pep Torres will take the MR&H audience through his story in an engaging talk covering among other things:

Creating a unique place by focusing on the user's experience : when converting an industrial space to reinvent the classic museum concept, he says: " We have always said that any resemblance to a museum is just pure coincidence. This has been our starting point, trying to forget we were building a museum and just caring about how we could inspire visitors to believe in their ideas when they left our museum experience."

: when converting an industrial space to reinvent the classic museum concept, he says: We have always said that any resemblance to a museum is just pure coincidence. This has been our starting point, trying to forget we were building a museum and just caring about how we could inspire visitors to believe in their ideas when they left our museum experience." Unleashing creativity : There's a clue in how he introduces himself: "They say that a creative adult is a child that has been saved. I could probably be defined by that quote as, in fact, there's a child in me to whom I consult everything..."

: There's a clue in how he introduces himself: "They say that a creative adult is a child that has been saved. I could probably be defined by that quote as, in fact, there's a child in me to whom I consult everything..." Designing an experience that will stay on people's minds : the key according to him is to "touch their emotions: fear, happiness, nostalgia, surprise… Whatever emotion, just focus on that level."

: the key according to him is to "touch their emotions: fear, happiness, nostalgia, surprise… Whatever emotion, just focus on that level." Fostering innovation in organisations: "In order to be innovative you must be brave, as all disruptive ideas need decisions that are difficult to make. It's not about good or bad ideas, but about ideas that you end up making, and others that you cowardly put back in a drawer."

By participating in MR&H 2017, Pep Torres is looking forward to sharing with attendees: "the spirit that can light a spark when they go home and make them open all those forgotten drawers and putting old ideas back on the table again".

5 facts about Pep Torres

Author of more than 500 inventions, voted one of the world's 50 top inventors by Time Magazine

Founder of the miba, Barcelona's Museum of Ideas and Inventions that is now travelling around cities as a pop-up museum

Designer of gastronomic experiences for 2 Michelin star chef Paco Roncero

Writer of 8 books about inventions, thought and creativity

He runs an educational and social program for children promoting creativity

The first MR&H speakers to join Pep Torres – representing the region's leading investors, lenders, developers, hotel brands and more - will be announced soon. If you want more information on the programme or speaking opportunities, please contact jreygore@questex.com

The world-class PortAventura Convention Centre is located on the Costa Dorada and only an hour from the centre of Barcelona. Nestled amongst golf courses, beautiful beaches and with the attached hotel only a two minute walk through Mediterranean gardens, PortAventura Convention Centre will prove to be an inspiring, motivational (and fun) host for MR&H 2017.

Contact

Emily Newman

Phone: +44 (0)7771 686202

Send Email