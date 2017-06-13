The Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International's Washington, D.C., chapter and Cvent will host an educational event and summer social for hotel general managers, revenue managers, sales directors and sales managers on June 27 at Cvent Headquarters in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

One of two concurrent educational sessions, Confessions of a Data Scientist, will be led by Donald Kelly, Cvent senior vice president, Hospitality Cloud. The second session, Thought Leadership and Best Practices Roundtable, will be presented by Suzanne Shogren, Cvent regional director, ownership group services, Hospitality Cloud.

Cvent's offices at 1765 Greensboro Station Place in Tysons Corner are directly across from the Greensboro Station of the Metro Silver Line. Free parking is available in Cvent's garages. Registration will begin at 4:30 p.m., followed by the program from 4:45 to 6 p.m. and concluding with a summer social.

The event is free to HSMAI members and $30 for nonmembers. Click HERE to register. A portion of all nonmember registrations will be donated to a scholarship for HSMAI DC's newly formed collegiate chapter at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

"Our partnership with Cvent for this meeting is emblematic of our efforts to bring cutting-edge educational opportunities to our members by working with area sales, marketing and revenue experts," Jennifer Hill, HSMAI Washington DC Chapter chair and Highgate regional director, revenue & distribution.

Attendees also will have a chance to win an HSMAI membership for one year, registration to the HSMAI D.C.'s Chapter 2017 State of the Industry program and registration for one HSMAI D.C. Chapter program in 2017.

About the Featured Speakers

Donald Kelly

Donald Kelly brings more than 25 years of hospitality experience to his role as Cvent senior vice president, Hospitality Cloud.

Previously he was senior vice president of global commercial operations and performance management for Hilton, where he oversaw sales, revenue management, performance analytics and sales technology.

Prior to that he was chief sales and marketing officer for Sofitel Hotels & Resorts and senior vice president of sales and revenue management for AccorHotels in Paris.

Suzanne Shogren

Suzanne Shogren, Cvent regional director, ownership group services, Hospitality Cloud, began her hospitality career running her own catering business, offering on-set service to the television industry.

With 24 years in hotel sales and sales team training and development, she is skilled at leveraging partnerships between management and ownership. In her current role, she helps ownership groups and asset management companies quantify the performance of their hotel portfolios.

Shogren is a graduate of Ohio University, Athens, and received her master's degree from George Mason University, Fairfax, Viriginia, in organizational development and knowledge management.

About HSMAI Washington DC Chapter

HSMAI Washington DC Chapter is an affiliate of the Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International, an individual membership organization based in McLean, Virginia, composed of more than 7,000 members worldwide, with 40 chapters in the Americas Region. HSMAI is committed to growing business for hotels and their partners and is the industry's leading advocate for intelligent, sustainable hotel revenue growth. The association provides hotel professionals and their partners with tools, insights and expertise to fuel sales, inspire marketing and optimize revenue through programs including the Adrian Awards and Revenue Optimization Conference. Click here to join HSMAI. For more information, go to www.hsmaidc.org.

About Cvent

Cvent is a global meeting, event and travel technology leader offering software for online event registration, venue selection and event management as well as mobile apps for events, e-mail marketing and web surveys. Cvent's integrated platform enables hotels to increase group demand through targeted advertising and improve conversion through proprietary demand management and business intelligence software.

