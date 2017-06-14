Global hospitality management software company Xn protel Systems and Neorcha today announced that Rosewood has implemented the Neorcha mobile application in its brand-new Rosewood hotel in Abu Dhabi. The application creates guest loyalty and encourages direct bookings and upsells, before, during and after the guest's stay.

Rosewood Abu Dhabi is the brand's first presence in the United Arab Emirates. Defining new standards, this five-star hotel offers locals and tourist a distinct and personalized luxury lifestyle experience in the heart of the city. Rosewood Abu Dhabi features 154 spacious guestrooms and 35 luxurious suites offering dramatic views of the Arabian Gulf and the Abu Dhabi skyline.

With a warm and sophisticated residential style, this 34-story tower offers a unique interpretation of Middle East architectural elements with comfortable furnishings and warm color palettes representative of the region's rich history.

As strategic partners, Xn protel Systems and Neorcha help hotels deliver exceptional guest experiences. The Neorcha myHotel mobile app (iOS, Android, BlackBerry) is a fully native application that provides additional functionality for in-room hotel technology, which can be used on a guest's own mobile device, or on provided in-room devices. It integrates with the property's hospitality systems and, with connection to the PMS, provides a wider range of functionality to the guest's mobile device.

Ravi Veerasawmy, CHTP | Director of Information Technology, Rosewood Abu Dhabi said: "We sought out the latest technologies for Rosewood Abu Dhabi so that we can provide our guests what they need, where and when they want it. Exceptional guest experience is paramount for us.

Ravi continues, "We are looking forward to working with Xn protel and Neorcha as they provide the right technology, knowledge and support for our business."

Emmanuel Clavé, VP Gulf Countries and India, Xn protel Systems comments: "We are delighted to have been selected by the luxurious Rosewood Abu Dhabi for our product myHotel by Neorcha. The myHotel app is providing the latest in technology integration to all their guests, using an in-room device or their own personal device; whether Android or iOS."

Roger El Khoury, Managing Director of Neorcha commented: "We are delighted to introduce the Neorcha myHotel mobile app to the discerning guests of the Rosewood Abu Dhabi and to provide them with a range of hotel services at the touch of a button. Through our strategic partnership with Xn protel Systems we look forward to introducing many more hotels to our technology which is designed to enhance the guest experience and improve guest loyalty."

About Rosewood Abu Dhabi

Offering 5 authentic dining restaurants with cuisines from around the world and 5 lounges guests can enjoy an exclusive dining journey. The property also encompasses Sense, A Rosewood Spa with 9 treatment rooms including two traditional Hammams', a state of the art Fitness center open 24 hours a day and for the little ones Rose Buds. Stunning views of the Abu Dhabi waterfront await you at the hotel complex which provides a sophisticated environment for both business and leisure. As with every hotel in the collection, Rosewood Abu Dhabi encompasses Rosewood's A Sense of Place® philosophy by reflecting the culture, history and geography of its location.

About NEORCHA

Enabling hotels of any size to deliver best-in-class customer service, delivered through unique mobile platforms, NEORCHA's mobile solutions seamlessly integrate with hotel CRM, PMS, CRS, and POS systems, and can be fully customized to unique hotel brand standards and guidelines.

NEORCHA's leading technology solutions for the hospitality sector include the myHotel App – enabling hotels to maximize their guests' experience by providing access to a range of services including pre-arrival arrangements, concierge services, destination information and express check-out. myCheck-in, is a mobile solution that provides a stress-free, fast and efficient check-in experience, and myDining App, is a restaurant iPad solution that features menus, promotions and an online ordering facility.

Inspired by the power of data, NEORCHA, which was established in 2012, combines its mobile and hotel sector expertise with a commitment to understanding their customers' needs.

NEORCHA works with a range of hotels across the Middle East and Europe including Rotana Hotels group, Millennium Hotels MEA, One to One hotels and Rocco Forte Hotels, as well as with a number of restaurants including The Cellar in Qatar, Rodeo Grill in Abu Dhabi and Benihana in Dubai.

