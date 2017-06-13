External Article

What Do Ecolabels Bring To Tourism?

tourism-review.com

Sustainability is a trend even for holidaymakers and sustainable tourism is growing in popularity. More than 150 international ecolabels have established themselves as a part of the eco-friendly businesses offering environmentally friendly services even for the travelers. What is the difference of these ecolabels?

Tourism is largely a natural experience, but the holidaymakers often damage the environment with their activities.

“An awareness of sustainability in tourism has only emerged when more people started travelling and first signs of damage were reported,” says Petra Thomas, Managing Director of Anders Reisen, an association of sustainable travel companies.

The first ecolabels were created in 1987 – the Blue Flag for coastal zones in Europe. In 1998 the Blue Swallow for environmentally and socially friendly accommodations in Germany. In recent years the number has risen sharply. “There are around 150 to 180 labels worldwide for sustainable tourism,” says Martin Balàs from the University of Sustainable Development in Eberswalde.