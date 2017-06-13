Amsterdam, Netherlands – Novility, a pioneering hospitality training provider, is excited to announce the successful implementation of its solutions at The Meritage Resort and Spa, which marks the start of attractive growth opportunities in the North American region for its products.

Nestled in the stunning vineyards of Napa Valley, The Meritage Resort and Spa currently has 322 guestrooms and suites with an additional 145 guestrooms opening in 2018. The resort's desire to address the growing training needs of their existing and new team members is pronounced. As a member of the Meritage Collection, a lifestyle and luxury brand, delivering consistently high standards of quality to their guests is of utmost importance.

Novility's solution will allow the team at The Meritage to learn best practices in an intuitive and engaging way, with a core focus on ergonomics training. It is vital to help prevent repetitive strain injuries that are known to be highly prominent in the hospitality industry. Managers have access to a dedicated management and analytics portal where they can easily create courses, monitor training progress and benchmark performance through insightful dashboards.

This collaboration has personalization at its heart and aims to facilitate team member onboarding, enhance productivity in a safe manner and heighten performance by training beyond traditional borders.

Yana Makhanov, executive housekeeper for The Meritage Resort, happily expresses, "In our short time using Novility we have had a very positive response from our team members as they have been actively engaged in using the system for ergonomics. Novility's individualized feedback has accurately guided them during their stretching exercises."

As of 8 May 2017, 98 of the resort's housekeeping team members have been enrolled and are training in their native language, among which include English, Spanish and Russian.

Makhanov adds: "I have been greatly pleased and impressed with the quality of talent at Novility, as well as their responsiveness and excellent follow-up."

During the implementation, Novility's team experienced the real passion that The Meritage team has in empowering their team members and providing them with the best possible tools to facilitate their daily operations. They strongly value delivering a superior guest experience, which begins at the heart of the house with fostering a happy and healthy environment for their team members.

Founder and C.E.O. of Novility, Roderick ten Wolde shares, "Novility is ideally suited for a luxurious resort like The Meritage, as we can tailor our training solution to their resort procedures. This is where learning innovation meets productivity. We look forward to a continued fruitful collaboration with The Meritage Resort and Spa, ensuring our products and services align to their current and future needs."

About The Meritage Resort and Spa

Acres of sun-soaked hillside vineyards. Beautiful accommodations paired with luxurious amenities. Award-winning cuisine celebrating the finest of Napa Valley's bounty. Indulgent spa treatments in the serenity of an underground Estate Cave. The Meritage Resort and Spa perfectly blends world-class luxury with exceptional hospitality to bring you the ultimate Napa Valley resort experience. We Are Napa. MeritageResort.com

About Novility

A hospitality training & tech pioneer with a team of ambitious hospitality specialists, entrepreneurs, developers, designers, IT experts and ergonomists from around the globe. With a shared passion to reinvent training in hospitality, Novility designs and develops advanced solutions that improve operational productivity and human capital. Join the revolution with Novility to transform the next generation of hospitality growth. For more information call +31 (0)23 230 2050 or visit Novility.com

