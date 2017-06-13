RMS to Debut ‘Guest Portal’ and ‘Housekeeping Portal’ at HITEC Toronto
RMS - The Hospitality Cloud is now enabling guests to manage their own bookings via mobile device and allowing housekeeping staff to streamline room tasks via smartphone and tablet
The new Guest Portal and Housekeeping Portal will be on display in Booth #117 at HITEC, June 27 to 29 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.
"With the RMS Guest Portal, travelers can manage their own bookings 24/7," said Todd Sabo, RMS North America President and General Manager. "They can access the portal using their desktop, laptop, tablet or cell phone, and by simply inputting their phone number, email address or last name, along with a valid booking confirmation number, they will instantly see all the details of their stay to ensure that their personal information is accurate. For business travelers especially, having access to this type of detailed information is key to a streamlined and personalized experience. We encourage hoteliers looking for self-service technologies at HITEC to visit RMS in Booth #117."
Each Guest Portal can be customized to a hotel's specific branding requirements. Via the portal, guests can:
- Create reservations
- Cancel reservations
- Check in
- Make PCI-compliant credit-card payments
- Print or email folio statements
- Contact the property
- See past / current / future reservations
- Check out and pay the bill
- View and update their profile
Streamlining Room Inspections
The RMS Housekeeping Portal is a fast and efficient way to dramatically improve the efficiency of cleaning staff while meeting owner and brand standards.
"The dynamic nature of housekeeping means that information is constantly changing," Sabo said. "Through the Housekeeping Portal, as changes are made at the front desk or by housekeepers, data is updated immediately, providing everyone with the most recent information. The system take little to no skill to use, and it's extremely easy to launch."
The Housekeeping Portal will enable staff and management to:
- Assign rooms and specific tasks to cleaners
- View the list of rooms to be cleaned and the tasks that need performed
- Mark a room complete and request inspection
- Verify that tasks were completed properly before rooms are released
- Return rooms to cleaners that did not pass verification
- Receive changes to linen requirements
- Change room status, such as "occupied dirty" to "vacant clean"
- See who cleaned which rooms and how long it took each cleaner to manage efficiency
Soon, the Housekeeping Portal will facilitate real-time messaging between housekeepers and the front desk and send live notifications to guests when their rooms are ready.
