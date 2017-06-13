This month at HITEC Toronto, hoteliers looking for an enterprise solution for managing PMS, POS, channel management, booking engine, guest marketing, business intelligence and more should plan to visit RMS Hospitality Solutions. New to RMS – The Hospitality Cloud is an interactive "Guest Portal" that enables travelers to access a range of features from their laptop or mobile device that will help them manage every aspect of their reservations. In addition to giving guests fingertip access to past, current and future experiences and enabling them to update preferences or make online requests, the new Guest Portal frees up hotel employees' time spent answering phones and responding to emails so that more one-on-one time can be spent attending to guests on premises.

In addition, a "Housekeeping Portal" for RMS – The Hospitality Cloud will be revealed that enables housekeeping managers to monitor room tasks and update room clean status from their smartphones and tablets. Housekeepers can log into their mobile devices remotely to see which tasks they have been assigned each day. Once tasks are complete and rooms are inspected, integration with the RMS property-management system will alert the front desk that they can assign the room to the next guest.

The new Guest Portal and Housekeeping Portal will be on display in Booth #117 at HITEC, June 27 to 29 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

"With the RMS Guest Portal, travelers can manage their own bookings 24/7," said Todd Sabo, RMS North America President and General Manager. "They can access the portal using their desktop, laptop, tablet or cell phone, and by simply inputting their phone number, email address or last name, along with a valid booking confirmation number, they will instantly see all the details of their stay to ensure that their personal information is accurate. For business travelers especially, having access to this type of detailed information is key to a streamlined and personalized experience. We encourage hoteliers looking for self-service technologies at HITEC to visit RMS in Booth #117."

Each Guest Portal can be customized to a hotel's specific branding requirements. Via the portal, guests can:

Create reservations

Cancel reservations

Check in

Make PCI-compliant credit-card payments

Print or email folio statements

Contact the property

See past / current / future reservations

Check out and pay the bill

View and update their profile

Streamlining Room Inspections

The RMS Housekeeping Portal is a fast and efficient way to dramatically improve the efficiency of cleaning staff while meeting owner and brand standards.

"The dynamic nature of housekeeping means that information is constantly changing," Sabo said. "Through the Housekeeping Portal, as changes are made at the front desk or by housekeepers, data is updated immediately, providing everyone with the most recent information. The system take little to no skill to use, and it's extremely easy to launch."

The Housekeeping Portal will enable staff and management to:

Assign rooms and specific tasks to cleaners

View the list of rooms to be cleaned and the tasks that need performed

Mark a room complete and request inspection

Verify that tasks were completed properly before rooms are released

Return rooms to cleaners that did not pass verification

Receive changes to linen requirements

Change room status, such as "occupied dirty" to "vacant clean"

See who cleaned which rooms and how long it took each cleaner to manage efficiency

Soon, the Housekeeping Portal will facilitate real-time messaging between housekeepers and the front desk and send live notifications to guests when their rooms are ready.

For details on the Guest Portal and Housekeeping Portal, visit RMS in Booth #117 at HITEC. For details on RMS – The Hospitality Cloud, visit www.rmsnorthamerica.com.

Contact

Todd Sabo

RMS North America

Phone: (858) 427-1200 x310

Send Email