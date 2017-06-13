In two weeks, ADB will bring its popular interactive TV solution, vuTyme, to HITEC Toronto. Of special interest to hoteliers shopping for an in-room entertainment solution will be the combination of vuTyme with LG Electronics 5500 Set-Top Box (STB) and LG Electronics' Pro:Centric® SmartTVs in which the SmartTVs eliminate the need for the in-room STB altogether.

vuTyme will be on display June 27 to 29 at HITEC in Booth #337 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. Join ADB Monday, June 26, at 6:30 p.m., as they sponsor the HITEC Opening Night Party at the Muzik Event Centre.

"As providers continue deploying fiber cabling to hotels as a means of delivering video direct to the property, they can now run vuTyme by ADB via the LG 5500 STB," said Chris Dinallo, ADB chief technology officer and general manager, Americas Business TV. "Even better, if each guestroom is equipped with a capable LG Pro:Centric SmartTV, our vuTyme solution will execute on the TV directly without the need for an STB."

vuTyme with LG Electronics 5500 STB and LG Electronics' Pro:Centric® SmartTVs means lower costs for hoteliers due to existing content protection schemes and the systems' operating on all-IP networks and using less on-premises equipment. It also means more available bandwidth on the fiber network for high-speed data, voice, and future expansion. Together, ADB and LG Electronics are giving guests robust features and stunning picture quality on the industry's best TVs.

"vuTyme has always been agnostic in video ingress technologies, whether it's IP, QAM, over fiber, or over RF coax," Dinallo said. "Additionally, it's agnostic of the video transport within the premise supporting different wiring and protocols, such as Unicast, Multicast, Cat5/6, WiFi, QAM over Coax, and even IP over DOCSIS over Coax. Working on optimizing the fiber buildouts that are happening today are a natural extension of what ADB offers."

Longevity + Experience

For 20+ years, ADB has been offering the best and most useful interactive TV features for its customers. As the provider of 100 million at-home television set-top boxes and broadband gateway systems around the world, ADB is intimately familiar with what guests have, what they use, how they use it, and what they want. This gives ADB the technical and behavioral experience that no other supplier has when designing, developing and deploying the next generation of iTV for hotels.

vuTyme is an end-to-end, managed-services iTV solution delivers live TV, VOD, PPV, concierge, digital signage and targeted advertisements PLUS it offers exciting features such as Searchable Interactive Program Guide (IPG), Over-the-Top (OTT) services access like Screencasting from BYOD, direct-to-guest messaging through the TV, local attractions map with QR Code, Pause/Rewind/Fast-Forward LIVE TV, and much more.

For more information on vuTyme with LG Electronics 5500 STB and LG Electronics' Pro:Centric® TVs, visit ADB in Booth #337 at HITEC.

