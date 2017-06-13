ADB to Unveil vuTyme IRE for Fiber Deployments at HITEC
vuTyme will be on display June 27 to 29 at HITEC in Booth #337 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. Join ADB Monday, June 26, at 6:30 p.m., as they sponsor the HITEC Opening Night Party at the Muzik Event Centre.
"As providers continue deploying fiber cabling to hotels as a means of delivering video direct to the property, they can now run vuTyme by ADB via the LG 5500 STB," said Chris Dinallo, ADB chief technology officer and general manager, Americas Business TV. "Even better, if each guestroom is equipped with a capable LG Pro:Centric SmartTV, our vuTyme solution will execute on the TV directly without the need for an STB."
vuTyme with LG Electronics 5500 STB and LG Electronics' Pro:Centric® SmartTVs means lower costs for hoteliers due to existing content protection schemes and the systems' operating on all-IP networks and using less on-premises equipment. It also means more available bandwidth on the fiber network for high-speed data, voice, and future expansion. Together, ADB and LG Electronics are giving guests robust features and stunning picture quality on the industry's best TVs.
"vuTyme has always been agnostic in video ingress technologies, whether it's IP, QAM, over fiber, or over RF coax," Dinallo said. "Additionally, it's agnostic of the video transport within the premise supporting different wiring and protocols, such as Unicast, Multicast, Cat5/6, WiFi, QAM over Coax, and even IP over DOCSIS over Coax. Working on optimizing the fiber buildouts that are happening today are a natural extension of what ADB offers."
Longevity + Experience
For 20+ years, ADB has been offering the best and most useful interactive TV features for its customers. As the provider of 100 million at-home television set-top boxes and broadband gateway systems around the world, ADB is intimately familiar with what guests have, what they use, how they use it, and what they want. This gives ADB the technical and behavioral experience that no other supplier has when designing, developing and deploying the next generation of iTV for hotels.
vuTyme is an end-to-end, managed-services iTV solution delivers live TV, VOD, PPV, concierge, digital signage and targeted advertisements PLUS it offers exciting features such as Searchable Interactive Program Guide (IPG), Over-the-Top (OTT) services access like Screencasting from BYOD, direct-to-guest messaging through the TV, local attractions map with QR Code, Pause/Rewind/Fast-Forward LIVE TV, and much more.
For more information on vuTyme with LG Electronics 5500 STB and LG Electronics' Pro:Centric® TVs, visit ADB in Booth #337 at HITEC.
Contact
Barb Worcester
Send Email
About ADB Business TV
ADB's Business TV solutions are built on 20 years of continuous development and innovation, delivering advanced TV solutions for businesses across cable, satellite, IPTV and now over-the-top (OTT) services. We provide solutions that meet today"s complex hospitality TV demands, marrying global TV, interactive media, and IP connectivity to enable a better in-room customer experience,
ADB's hospitality solution is one of the top five most deployed hospitality interactive TV solutions globally and the second most deployed platform in the US. Our technologies power TV content and services delivery in over 250,000 US guestrooms, across the industry"s leading brands.
ADB is Connecting Lives and Connecting Worlds with innovative software solutions and managed services for business TV, personal TV, broadband and the Internet of Things (IoT). We understand how multimedia convergence is changing consumer consumption and driving demand for powerful, flexible and cost-effective connectivity and services.
Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, with offices throughout Europe, Asia and North America, ADB has deployed more than 100 million devices worldwide. We have a passionate and dedicated team of about 600 people, including a 350-strong engineering team.