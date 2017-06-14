IBC Introduces ‘Omni’ and ‘Optima’ Membership Packages
Online CRS portal enabling single independent hotel owners and those belonging to a larger enterprise to choose how best to centrally manage property technologies
"By developing the Omni and Optima packages, IBC is revamping its services to better encompass the market's need for a complete solution," said Pamela Barnhill, president and COO of IBC. "Omni is the only bundled service of its kind. Most hoteliers need three different companies to cover what the Omni package solves: lower costs, increased revenue and access to their data in one easy-to-use platform. If Omni is too feature-rich, Optima is the ideal solution for hoteliers looking just to manage their marketing and distribution in one place; in fact, they can self-onboard in minutes here. Optima will enable single-property owners to keep their independence from the costly brands and reduce high expenses of digital marketing companies and preserve the unique character and identity of their property – as well as their name."
The new IBC Marketplace is an at-a-glance repository of property information – whether it's a look at one hotel using Optima or several hotels flying varying brand flags across a large ownership or management company via Omni. With access to this type of business intelligence, independent hoteliers will have the data they need to drive bookings and RevPAR.
