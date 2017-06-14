Recruit, the Leading Japanese Internet and Media Group, Acquires TrustYou to Help Accelerate its Global Growth Ambition
Benjamin Jost, CEO at TrustYou, states: "We meticulously searched for a partner who would help support and execute TrustYou's vision to build the world's largest guest feedback platform while allowing us to run the company as independently as before. With Recruit, we found a partner that is eager to support us with its financial resources and knowledge which will give us the necessary boost to accelerate future growth, be it organically or via further acquisitions."
Recruit expanded outside of Japan starting in 2009 with the goal to discover "Opportunities for Life" around the world. Recruit brings the principles of entrepreneurship and a strong sense of ownership to all their business holdings with their vast portfolio of software companies across ten major industries.
"TrustYou sparked our interest three years ago with its unique technology and product portfolio, as well as its highly successful, entrepreneurial team. Its remarkable growth from a small start up to a globally operating company is very impressive to us and we see a high potential for further growth and expansion. We are very committed to providing TrustYou with the necessary resources it needs to spearhead our big ambitions in the hospitality and travel market," adds Yoshihiro Kitamura, Head of Media and Solution Strategic Business from Recruit Holdings.
More information about TrustYou can be found at www.trustyou.com.
Contact
Katharina Sickora
Senior Marketing Manager
Phone: +49 89 55 27 35-116
Send Email
About TrustYou
TrustYou, the world's largest guest feedback platform, provides hotels with insights to improve their guest experience and market to future guests. Guest feedback informs 95% of booking decisions, and TrustYou's guest feedback platform incorporates hundreds of millions of hotel reviews, surveys, social comments, and direct messages through SMS, email, Facebook Messenger and more. This information is analyzed along each step of a traveler"s journey, including booking and pre-stay queries, real-time guest request, and post-stay feedback, to generate actionable insights for 500,000 hotels. TrustYou"s platform is made up of various components, including TrustYou Meta-Reviews*, verified global review summaries displayed on travel and search sites like Google, KAYAK, and Hotels.com; TrustYou Messaging, real-time guest messaging service; TrustYou Stars, an advanced guest satisfaction survey tool; TrustYou Analytics, the world"s leading online reputation management tool and the accompanying app TrustYou Radar. PMS, CRM, IBE and other hotel software providers can make use TrustYou Connect, a partner program to integrate TrustYou"s guest feedback platform with its products to help their hotel clients to positively influence every stage of the guest journey. Find more information on TrustYou and the guest feedback platform at www.trustyou.com.
*TrustYou Meta-Reviews only contain verified reviews and do not include reviews from TripAdvisor