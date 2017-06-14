STR: Middle East and Africa hotel pipeline for May 2017
Under Contract data includes projects in the In Construction, Final Planning and Planning stages but does not include projects in the Unconfirmed stage.
The Under Contract total in the Middle East represents a 3.8% increase in rooms Under Contract compared with May 2016. Specifically in the In Construction phase, the Middle East reported 93,984 rooms in 302 hotels. Based on number of rooms, that is a 15.5% increase in year-over-year comparisons.
The Under Contract total in Africa represents a 3.7% increase in rooms Under Contract compared with May 2016. Specifically in the In Construction phase, Africa reported 30,839 rooms in 171 hotels. Based on number of rooms, that is a 0.3% increase in year-over-year comparisons.
Five countries in the Middle East/Africa region reported more than 4,000 rooms In Construction:
- Saudi Arabia (40,145 rooms in 95 projects)
- United Arab Emirates (32,604 rooms in 116 projects)
- Qatar (9,147 rooms in 37 projects)
- Egypt (4,775 rooms in 14 projects)
- Angola (4,451 rooms in 32 projects)
Contact
Alex Anstett
Media & Communications Coordinator - STR
Send Email
About STR
STR provides clients from multiple market sectors with premium, global data benchmarking, analytics and marketplace insights. Founded in 1985, STR maintains a presence in 16 countries with a corporate North American headquarters in Hendersonville, Tennessee, and an international headquarters in London, England. For more information, please visit str.com.