Press Release

STR: Middle East and Africa hotel pipeline for May 2017

LONDON -- STR's May 2017 Pipeline Report shows 159,711 rooms in 581 hotel projects Under Contract in the Middle East and 58,501 rooms in 318 projects Under Contract in Africa.

Under Contract data includes projects in the In Construction, Final Planning and Planning stages but does not include projects in the Unconfirmed stage.

The Under Contract total in the Middle East represents a 3.8% increase in rooms Under Contract compared with May 2016. Specifically in the In Construction phase, the Middle East reported 93,984 rooms in 302 hotels. Based on number of rooms, that is a 15.5% increase in year-over-year comparisons.

The Under Contract total in Africa represents a 3.7% increase in rooms Under Contract compared with May 2016. Specifically in the In Construction phase, Africa reported 30,839 rooms in 171 hotels. Based on number of rooms, that is a 0.3% increase in year-over-year comparisons.

Five countries in the Middle East/Africa region reported more than 4,000 rooms In Construction: