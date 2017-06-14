Phuket, Thailand – FCS Computer Systems (FCS), a leading provider of operations-enhancing technology solutions and services, has announced the implementation of FCS e-Engineering at the Jungceylon Phuket mall in Thailand. An internationally renowned shopping and leisure center, the facility now also holds the distinction of being the first mall to adopt FCS' industry leading automated maintenance-tracking technology. With the platform now in place, mall leadership has since reported a substantial improvement in managing and tracking the progress of engineering-related projects, as well as a reduction in any associated costs.

Since its launch, FCS e-Engineering has been leveraged by multiple hotels and resorts around the world. With its implementation at the Jungceylon Phuket, the solution now also demonstrates its ability to enhance maintenance services, reduce operational costs and maximize customer satisfaction within an array of commercial environments. As a multilingual web-based application, e-Engineering provides mall management with the benefit of an easy-to-use dashboard that offers real time insight on all maintenance activities by time, date, equipment required and employees assigned. With its automatic job dispatch, monitoring and tracking abilities, e-Engineering also guarantees superior control over assignments and ensures that all tasks are completed in a timely manner. Work orders are sent electronically and, with its mobile-compatible component, e-Engineering allows maintenance teams to remotely receive and instantly update tasks, regardless of location.

"As an immense building that covers 200,000 square feet and that experiences high customer traffic on a regular basis, it was imperative for us to identify a method that could effectively and consistently cope with the high demands on our infrastructure," said Mr. Paul Rochel, General Manager at the Jungceylon Phuket. "In researching FCS e-Engineering's capabilities, we were pleased to discover a solution with a proven track record of providing superior maintenance management, regardless of a facility's size or specific circumstances. Since implementing the platform, we have not only amplified our ability to quickly make repairs, but have also been able to more effectively monitor third party work progress and ensure appropriate payment for services rendered."

Facility managers at the Jungceylon Phuket also stress the value of e-Engineering's ability to schedule preventative maintenance on a routine basis. With this feature, facilities can ensure that equipment remains functional at all times and that costly repairs are minimized. Scheduled checkups can be implemented, based on location, priority and equipment codes, among other criteria. The solution further facilitates cost savings by measuring the amount of energy consumed by facility equipment and amenities, and provides comprehensive reports that allow users to set benchmarks for energy usage and expense.

For more information on FCS and its full range of operations enhancing solutions, please visit www.fcscs.com.

Contact

Andrea Roland

President

Send Email