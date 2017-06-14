Jungceylon Phuket Shopping Mall Maximizes Maintenance Efficiency with e-Engineering by FCS Computer Systems
Thai-based international shopping and leisure destination becomes first mall to leverage FCS’ state-of-the-art maintenance tracking technology.
"As an immense building that covers 200,000 square feet and that experiences high customer traffic on a regular basis, it was imperative for us to identify a method that could effectively and consistently cope with the high demands on our infrastructure," said Mr. Paul Rochel, General Manager at the Jungceylon Phuket. "In researching FCS e-Engineering's capabilities, we were pleased to discover a solution with a proven track record of providing superior maintenance management, regardless of a facility's size or specific circumstances. Since implementing the platform, we have not only amplified our ability to quickly make repairs, but have also been able to more effectively monitor third party work progress and ensure appropriate payment for services rendered."
Facility managers at the Jungceylon Phuket also stress the value of e-Engineering's ability to schedule preventative maintenance on a routine basis. With this feature, facilities can ensure that equipment remains functional at all times and that costly repairs are minimized. Scheduled checkups can be implemented, based on location, priority and equipment codes, among other criteria. The solution further facilitates cost savings by measuring the amount of energy consumed by facility equipment and amenities, and provides comprehensive reports that allow users to set benchmarks for energy usage and expense.
For more information on FCS and its full range of operations enhancing solutions, please visit www.fcscs.com.
Contact
Andrea Roland
President
Send Email
About FCS
Founded in 1982, FCS is a comprehensive hospitality technology solutions and services provider, with an extensive portfolio of integrated products used by more than 5,000 hotels with over 8,000 installations in 32 countries. FCS mobile applications are available on staff mobile devices, providing enhanced efficiency with the ability to assign, view and update tasks on the go. This functionality seamlessly integrates into six web-based guest serving applications that are grouped into FCS" Hospitality Operations Management category, including e-Connect, e- Housekeeping, e-Laundry, e-Recovery, e-Engineering and e-Concierge; all specifically tailored to enhance service optimization and the guest experience. These applications can integrate with a hotel's PMS and other third-party systems via FCS Gateways products; Unicorn and Phoenix, or can seamlessly function alongside CosmoPMS, FCS" own innovative PMS solution. With FCS Enterprise Reporting, hoteliers can maximize both revenues and property reputation with streamlined access to business analytics and operations performance intelligence. For more information, please visit www.fcscs.com.