Hotel Jen , Beijing, China - wallpaper.com

The Shangri-La group’s diffusion arm, Hotel Jen, continues its expansion with the opening of its tenth property in the Guomao neighbourhood of Beijing’s central business district. Occupying the first 22 floors of China World’s Tower B, the hotel has, perhaps, the strongest Millennial footprint of the bunch, featuring a host of desirable perks such as a dedicated co-working space and a gastropub with its own brewery – the only such restaurant in the area.