PITTSBURGH – Aptech Computer Systems announced Glacier House Hotels completed conversion to the PVNG Enterprise Accounting hotel software system. Arizona-based Glacier House Hotels is a full service development and management company that currently operates six properties.

PVNG is Aptech's next generation enterprise accounting hotel software solution that is deployed in the cloud.

Aptech is the leading provider of hospitality enterprise accounting, budgeting and forecasting, and business intelligence hotel software systems. Click here for more on Aptech's products and services.

"Glacier House Hotels wanted to be one of the first hotel companies to convert from Aptech's Profitvue Accounting system to its new PVNG solution," said Ryan Kucker, Glacier House CFO.

"The conversion to PVNG was smooth and all our templates, chart of accounts, A/P vendors and historical information came over perfectly.

"PVNG is intuitive and easy to use. Our team only needed a few hours to learn the system."

Kucker noted that PVNG is faster to navigate and convenient to use because it is web-based.

"Aptech's team provided excellent training. We can do rollups for our hotels with consolidated reporting or individual property financials. I can go into the system and find what I need without having to use it every day. It is that simple to learn."

PVNG is a totally new financial system with an easy to navigate architecture. The new system's robust functionality emerged from Aptech's legacy application, Profitvue, used by thousands of users.

Cam Troutman, Aptech vice president, said,

"We built PVNG from the ground up for the web based on Aptech's 45+ years of hotel accounting knowledge."

"We used the most current technology platform incorporating AP, GL, Statistics, Financials, and a Bank Reconciliation, all with easy to use, familiar browser navigation." The PVNG system easily handles single or multi-property accounting, and is deployed as a hosted service, streamlining common daily accounting procedures and offering highly flexible reporting.

"Glacier House Hotels' core focus is the purchase, development and construction of hospitality projects," Kucker said.

"PVNG handles the enterprise accounting for our six properties very well with all standard reports including trend reporting and 'trailing 12.' We like the system." -Ryan Kucker, Glacier House CFO.

Aptech Computer Systems is both an IBM and Prophix Business Partner offering Execuvue web-enabled Business Intelligence, Targetvue Budgeting and Forecasting, and PVNG Enterprise Accounting systems that are 100% hospitality specific.

Aptech is the only company that provides a complete suite of financial management and analysis solutions for the hotel industry.

About Glacier House Hotels

Glacier House Hotels is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Our core focus is the purchase, development and construction of hospitality projects. Glacier consists of a team of entrepreneurial individuals who have been successful in all aspects of the hotel, retail and mixed use projects.

The Glacier team has many decades of experience, knowledge and expertise in operating planning, development and construction of real estate, including years of experience with top tier hospitality brands such as Hilton, Marriott, IHG and Starwood. The Glacier principals played a major role with Tharaldson Hospitality, who built and operated more than 400 select service hotels since 1984 and sold 130 hotels to Goldman Sach's real estate arm, the Whitehall Real Estate Fund, in a transaction valued at $1.2 billion.

Glacier expertise include development, construction, operations, sales and marketing, procurement, revenue management, risk management, finance and accounting, disposition, debt and equity, re-positioning, site selection and brand recommendations.

About Aptech Computer Systems, Inc.

Aptech Computer Systems, Inc., based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is the only provider of a fully integrated enterprise accounting, business intelligence and planning ecosystem to the hospitality industry. All of its clients are companies like yours, which own or manage hotels. Its solutions help customers at both the corporate and property levels understand their financial and operational data for faster goal achievement.

The company is renowned for introducing business intelligence into the hotel industry, and offers a solid resource of hospitality professionals. Aptech is an IBM Software Value Plus partner and Premier Solution Provider.

Incorporated in 1970, Aptech's state-of-the-art back office, true business intelligence and enterprise planning solutions are 100% hotel specific. Solutions include PVNG, Execuvue®, Webvue® and Targetvue. Clients comprise over 3,500 properties - including large chains, multiple-property management companies and single-site hotels. Execuvue is registered to Aptech Computer Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are owned by their respective holders. For more information please visit www.aptech-inc.com.

Contact

Cam Troutman

Vice President

Phone: 800-245-0720

Send Email