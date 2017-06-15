Intelity to Reveal Proprietary Technology at HITEC for Managing Mobile Devices
Going the extra mile for its customers, Intelity’s robust back-end solution will now manage mobile device integration and content that guests and staff access via TV, phone, tablet and more
- Visit Intelity in Booth #722 at HITEC, June 27 to 29, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre
Intelity, an innovator and leader in hospitality guest-service technology, will showcase its new Mobile Device Manager at the Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition & Conference (HITEC) in Booth #722, June 27 to 29, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.
"Traditionally, hoteliers pay a third-party to manage each mobile device supported by their network," said Intelity CEO and President David Adelson. "Rather than nickel-and-diming our customers, Intelity built this Mobile Device Manager to contain only the features our customers need for their environments. Rather than paying for bells and whistles they don't use, Intelity customers pay nothing at all. The cost of the MDM tool is absorbed into our current SAAS (Software as a Service) fees.
"Today, Intelity truly has a robust back-end solution to support the more than 40,000 front-end solutions deployed at hotels across the globe," Adelson said. "We invite all HITEC 2017 attendees to visit Booth #722 to see the depth of the Intelity portfolio and witness our company's commitment to customer service."
About Intelity
Intelity, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, is the creator of the world's first and most widely used integrated guest services platform, ICE (Interactive Customer Experience™). With certified integrations to all major hotel back-end management systems (POS, PMS, Ticketing, Spa and Room Controls), Intelity's ICE is a centralized property-automation system that delivers concierge-level services, guest request tracking and fulfillment, business-intelligence analytics, marketing/messaging capabilities, and a full content management system. Since beginning operations in 2007, the Inc. 5000 company has gained a reputation as a leader in hospitality technology with installations across six continents, including most major brands and many celebrated independent properties. Intelity recently received Best Mobile App in Hospitality from Travel Weekly"s Magellan Awards and World"s Leading Hotel Brand App from the World Travel Awards. For more information, please call 1-888-RevPAR-1 (1-888-738-7271) or visit www.intelitycorp.com.