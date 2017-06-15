Orlando, Fla. -- To ensure that hotels are delivering a guest experience with zero friction, Intelity has developed proprietary technology that will manage mobile devices used by guests and staff via the property network. The new Intelity Mobile Device Manager will notify appropriate personnel if a mobile device – such as an in-room guest tablet or other handheld device used by staff – is online/offline, if the battery is low, or if the device has left the room or designated area. With the addition of the MDM, hotels now have a single platform that controls the many solutions offered by Intelity.

Intelity, an innovator and leader in hospitality guest-service technology, will showcase its new Mobile Device Manager at the Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition & Conference (HITEC) in Booth #722, June 27 to 29, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.





"Traditionally, hoteliers pay a third-party to manage each mobile device supported by their network," said Intelity CEO and President David Adelson. "Rather than nickel-and-diming our customers, Intelity built this Mobile Device Manager to contain only the features our customers need for their environments. Rather than paying for bells and whistles they don't use, Intelity customers pay nothing at all . The cost of the MDM tool is absorbed into our current SAAS (Software as a Service) fees.

"Today, Intelity truly has a robust back-end solution to support the more than 40,000 front-end solutions deployed at hotels across the globe," Adelson said. "We invite all HITEC 2017 attendees to visit Booth #722 to see the depth of the Intelity portfolio and witness our company's commitment to customer service."

