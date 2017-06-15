A directive issued by the Department of Homeland Security of the United States in March that banned devices larger than a cel phone being used on flights from more than 10 Middle Eastern and North African countries could potentially be expanded to cover all international flights, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said recently. The ex-marine corp general was appointed by President Donald Trump in January and the move is thought to be linked to the travel ban the Trump administration tried to impose on a number of Muslim countries at the beginning of the year. Kelly has said he may ban laptops from being in the cabins of international flights as a means of combatting terrorism, citing aviation as a primary target. "That's really the thing that they're obsessed with, the terrorists: the idea of knocking down an airplane in flight, particularly if it's a U.S. carrier, particularly if it's full of mostly U.S. folks," Kelly said recently in an interview with Fox News.

This move has been met with concerns from other part of the world, namely Europe. If implemented, this would have disastrous effects for air travel, especially for business travelers who need to work in transit and who make up a large portion of travellers, especially on regional flights in Europe and low cost European carriers.

Even if the laptop ban is not enforced, the DHS has said it intends to step up scrutiny on luggage in general, because travellers are trying to get more belongings into carry-on baggage to avoid airline fees. Kelly also alluded to new bag screening devices to cut down on the need for personnel to be scrutinising the bags.

TOPHOTELNEWS had earlier rounded up some of the most interesting thoughts regarding the travel ban from leaders in the industry. The hospitality industry is following closely the development of this new topic. With major interests at stake, the industry would be a willing partner to a process that ensures both security and commerce.

