ReloQuest Disruptive Aggregator Technology for Corporate Accommodations Wins 2 Awards at 2017 FEM Americas EMMAs
UNIVERSAL SOURCING PLATFORM - for Corporate Housing, Serviced Apartments, & Hotels Wins Multiple Global Awards
ReloQuest™ has transformed the way temporary accommodations are sourced. Similar to the disruption that Airbnb brought to vacation rentals, and Expedia.com brought to the Travel Industry, ReloQuest has revolutionized Corporate Housing and Mobility Travel. Valuable qualitative and quantitative data empowers mobility managers with metrics facilitating informed decisions. ReloQuest benefits everyone involved from the corporation and the mobility professional, to the employee, and the supplier.
About ReloQuest Inc. ReloQuest is the first unbiased software that brings a cohesive method to source temporary accommodations. A user-friendly technology, ReloQuest can search, manage inventory, provide critical analytics, and book temporary accommodations. Select and manage your global supply chain, analyze reservation data, create flexible workflows, and integrate with expense management software. ReloQuest's best in class, vetted Suppliers meet clients' needs.
Designed and supported by industry professionals, comprehensive ReloQuest™ is a cloud-based, award-winning universal platform that can be seamlessly integrated in minutes. Large investments in customization or hardware are not required. With reported increases in efficiency to 80%, ReloQuest saves time and money, while reducing errors. The technology centralizes data so mobility professionals can access it anywhere, and it can be easily managed on a variety of mobile configurations. The ReloQuest™ data sharing technology provides a quick and simple evaluation of options, custom reports, an API data feed, and a host of other benefits.
With ReloQuest clients and suppliers can connect with each other directly. Both sides love this feature, as it dispenses with middleman delays, saving time and money. The aggregator technology supplies: rapid implementation, ease of use, genuine transparency, real-time data, substantial cost reduction, and vetted global supplier representation. ReloQuest suppliers undergo multiple vetting's from global mobility leaders plus a certification process, giving platform users the assurance that ReloQuest's vetted suppliers are the industry's best. ReloQuest™ Founder, Darin Karp stated, "Our team is very proud of ReloQuest's success. The awards and recognition validate the industry impact ReloQuest has demonstrated. Our rapid growth inspires ReloQuest's continued innovation."
Visit us at GBTA-booth 434.
