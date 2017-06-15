MINNEAPOLIS – AccorHotels Group and IDeaS Revenue Solutions have announced a partnership that will enable the AccorHotels Group's properties to rely on IDeaS' revenue optimization expertise. IDeaS, the leading provider of automated revenue management capabilities, is one of the most trusted hospitality technology solution providers in the world, working with more than 9,000 properties.

With IDeaS, each AccorHotels property will be able to intelligently price rooms through the use of advanced SAS® analytics and the IDeaS suite of user-friendly, cloud-based technology.

By integrating thousands of hotel and external market data points into its analytics engine, the IDeaS G3 Revenue Management System (RMS) platform automatically evaluates demand fluctuations and competitive changes to deploy optimal pricing and inventory control decisions. It also offers comprehensive interactive dashboards and reporting tools to help hotels achieve maximum profitability.

"Partnering with AccorHotels exemplifies IDeaS' robust capabilities and our ability to drive better revenue for budget hotels, luxury brands and everything in between," said Sanjay Nagalia, chief operating officer for IDeaS. "We are excited to show AccorHotels the impact our automated revenue management technology can have at each hotel and to the business as a whole."

AccorHotels' 20 hotel brands will have the option to implement IDeaS' advanced revenue management solutions, which include IDeaS G3 RMS, IDeaS Function Space Revenue Management and other related solutions.

"IDeaS' range of affordable solutions and capabilities for all our hotels is what attracted us toward this partnership, and we are confident the resulting implementations will help our investors enjoy the highest possible returns on their investments," said Fabrice Otano, chief data officer for AccorHotels. "The SAS analytics behind IDeaS G3 RMS bring a superior dimension to the relationship, and we are eager to see how their proven analytics can optimize pricing and bottom-line revenue."

About AccorHotels

The AccorHotels Group is a global leader in travel and lifestyle and a pioneer in digital technology, offering unique experiences in more than 4,100 hotels, resorts and residences, and in more than 3,000 outstanding private residences worldwide. With its dual expertise as an investor and operator, through its HotelInvest and HotelServices divisions, AccorHotels operates in 95 countries. Its portfolio includes internationally renowned luxury brands such as Raffles, Sofitel Legend, SO Sofitel, Sofitel, Fairmont, onefinestay, MGallery by Sofitel, Pullman and Swissôtel, the mid-range boutique hotel brands 25hours, Novotel, Mercure, Mama Shelter and Adagio, and very popular budget brands such as JO&JOE, ibis, ibis Styles or ibis budget, as well as the regional brands Grand Mercure, The Sebel and hotelF1. AccorHotels provides innovative services to travelers, throughout their entire journey, notably through the recent acquisition of John Paul, the leading concierge service worldwide.

Boasting an unrivalled range of brands and a rich history dating back some five decades, AccorHotels has a global team of more than 240,000 committed women and men investing all their energy into making "Feel Welcome" resonate as the finest hotel promise. Guests have access to one of the world's most attractive hotel loyalty programs - Le Club AccorHotels.

AccorHotels plays an active role in the local communities where it operates and is actively involved in promoting sustainable development and solidarity through PLANET 21, a comprehensive program bringing together employees, clients and partners in order to ensure sustainable growth.

Accor SA shares are listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (ISIN: FR0000120404) and traded in the United States on the OTC market (Ticker: ACRFY).

For further information or to make a reservation, please visit accorhotels.group or accorhotels.com or join and follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

About IDeaS

With more than 1 million rooms priced daily on its advanced systems, IDeaS Revenue Solutions leads the industry with the latest revenue management software solutions and advisory services. Powered by SAS® and with nearly three decades of experience, IDeaS proudly supports more than 9,000 clients in 106 countries and is relentless about providing hoteliers with insightful ways to manage the data behind hotel pricing.

IDeaS empowers clients to build and maintain revenue management cultures – from single entities to world-renowned estates – by focusing on a simple promise: Driving Better Revenue.

IDeaS has the knowledge, expertise and maturity to build upon proven revenue management principles with next-generation analytics for more user-friendly, insightful and profitable revenue opportunities – not just for rooms, but across the entire hotel enterprise. For more information, visit www.ideas.com.

