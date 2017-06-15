Phonesuite to Launch its Exceptional Service ACD Call Center Module at HITEC 2017
Latest Product Introduction Leverages Cloud-Based Managed VOICE Platform to Help Hotels Increase Staff Response and Elevate the Guest Experience
In regard to the new product launch, Phonesuite CEO Frank Melville stated, "This latest innovation from Phonesuite is significant in that this product was conceived earlier this year during our Game Changer Innovation Summit. We brought together top hospitality influencers to solicit their input in order to challenge us to take our hotel PBX to the next level. The ACD Call Center Module represents the first step in this process, with features that improve reporting and bring greater transparency of staff response time. We are excited to debut this product at HITEC and we'll continue to strive to create and deliver tools that the hospitality industry needs today and into the future to empower their staff and better serve their guests."
About PhoneSuite
Phonesuite is the single-sourced, hospitality communication solution for hotel managers and owners who need a reliable, simple-to-implement telephony platform that supports both SIP and analog phones. For over 25 years, PhoneSuite has been the proven choice for modern, open-architected integrated hotel communications for over 5,500 hotel installations. Our products, combined with our nationwide dealer support and engineering expertise, create reliable communication solutions that meet or exceed all hotel requirements. Our turnkey solution is also now available factory direct. For more information, visit Phonesuite.com or email info@Phonesuite.com