Hotel Review: Jumeirah Al Naseem, Dubai - forbes.com

Sprawled across a superlative slice of the Persian Gulf, Dubai’s three beachfront Jumeirah resorts comprise a veritable empire. A diverse one, at that, with an overwhelming array of lavish eateries—from Japanese and Italian to Mexican and Arabian—chic bars and lounges, extravagant swimming pools and iconic architecture, including the Burj Al Arab’s sailboat design, a Dubai skyline gem. The opening of Jumeirah Al Naseem last December was a kind of declaration that the empire-building continues: Behold the final chapter of the lavish story that is Madinat Jumeirah, Arabic for, aptly enough, “the country of Jumeirah.”