SPOKANE, Wash., and NEW YORK – RLHC (Red Lion Hotels Corporation) (NYSE:RLH) announced today that guests can streamline making their reservations through the Hello Rewards app. With the MyWallet mobile payment platform from MyCheck now embedded into the brand's Hello Rewards app, the reservations process for Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inns & Suites, GuestHouse and Settle Inn Extended Stay properties is now faster than ever before.

"We are thrilled that MyWallet is now available inside Hello Rewards to process reservations," said RLHC Chief Information Officer John Edwards. "Frequent travelers don't want to type in a credit card number each time they make a reservation; they expect the process to be fast, while also being secure. Sixty-one percent of consumers are asking for a mobile wallet to manage multiple loyalty programs (Amdocs Survey). Thanks to MyCheck, we are giving travelers exactly what they want, and then some."

"RLHC is a true leader in mobile payment adoption," said Shlomit Kugler, MyCheck CEO. "Adding MyWallet for reservations is just the first step towards building a better and faster end-to-end experience; soon Apple Pay, MasterPass and PayPal can be added to the platform. The next phase involves utilizing MyWallet for prepaid reservations. Eventually, Hello Rewards members can use the app to check in and check out, plus view their hotel folio, order roomservice, and pay in hotel restaurants and at grab-and-go counters using any payment method stored in their profile. This is the way of the future, and we are proud to be working with RLHC to drive their new mobile payment platform. Together we are setting new standards for industry excellence."

