RLHC Completes Mobile Payment Integration with MyWallet from MyCheck
With MyWallet embedded in the brand's "Hello Rewards" loyalty app, guests can book rooms faster via stored payment methods
"RLHC is a true leader in mobile payment adoption," said Shlomit Kugler, MyCheck CEO. "Adding MyWallet for reservations is just the first step towards building a better and faster end-to-end experience; soon Apple Pay, MasterPass and PayPal can be added to the platform. The next phase involves utilizing MyWallet for prepaid reservations. Eventually, Hello Rewards members can use the app to check in and check out, plus view their hotel folio, order roomservice, and pay in hotel restaurants and at grab-and-go counters using any payment method stored in their profile. This is the way of the future, and we are proud to be working with RLHC to drive their new mobile payment platform. Together we are setting new standards for industry excellence."
About RLHC
Red Lion Hotels Corporation, established in 1959, is an international hospitality company primarily engaged inthe franchising, management and ownership of upscale, midscale and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Vantage Hotels, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Lexington by Vantage, America’s Best Inns & Suites, Country Hearth Inns, Jameson Inn, Signature Inn and 3 Palms Hotels & Resorts brands. The company also owns and operates an entertainment and event ticket distribution business under the brand name TicketsWest. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.rlhco.com.