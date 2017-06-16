After art directing for the Westin brand at Starwood hotels and resorts, Jill Malek launched her company of bespoke wallcoverings, custom artwork for contract hospitality, and luxury packaging. Malek has completed commissions for the Rockwell group, Vosges Haute-Chocolate, Mulo Shoes, MTV Networks, Foley and Corinna, J.Josephson, celebrity event planner, David Monn, and LG Hausys.

Her work has appeared in many high-profile global interiors, including 50 floors of the east and west corridors at the cosmopolitan of las vegas hotel and resort casino, Steve Madden in Las Vegas, the Google flagship offices in Los Angeles, the Ritz-Carlton Boston's restaurant & lounge, ballroom, bathrooms, and guest suites, Holt Renfrew Toronto, Saks Fifth Avenue New York & Hawaii, Westin ballrooms worldwide, bliss spas, Bloomingdales, the set of Jessica Jones Netflix, the set of Gossip Girl, the set of Billions, Giggle, the Avalon in Brooklyn, Harvey Nichols, the Youtube flagship office in Los Angeles, the Blue Apron flagship office in Austin, Anthropologie, and the Ducduc showrooms within the New York design center.

In 2012, seven of her patterns were acquired from the Brooklyn museum as part of their permanent decorative arts collection. In 2013, after recognizing a void in the children's wallcovering market, she formed another company with celebrated interior designers, sissy+marley, to create inspired sophisticated patterns for children. In 2014, Jill Malek, along with sissy+marley, were proud recipients of the coveted icff editors award in the wallcovering category. Most recently, in collaboration with Rockwell group, Jill Malek designed a custom felt mural for yellow Magnolia café at the newly renovated Brooklyn botanic garden, fabricated by Maya Romanoff.