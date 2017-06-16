New Jill Malek Hospitality Wallcovering
In Collaboration with Rockwell Group, Jill Malek designed a custom mural for the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, Manufactured by Maya Romanoff
JILL MALEK ANEMONE Wallcovering on 50 Floors of the east + west corridors of The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas.
THE RAVEN Inspired by Edgar Allen Poe
Beautiful Table Setting @ the acclaimed Yellow Magnolia Café
After art directing for the Westin brand at Starwood hotels and resorts, Jill Malek launched her company of bespoke wallcoverings, custom artwork for contract hospitality, and luxury packaging. Malek has completed commissions for the Rockwell group, Vosges Haute-Chocolate, Mulo Shoes, MTV Networks, Foley and Corinna, J.Josephson, celebrity event planner, David Monn, and LG Hausys.
In 2012, seven of her patterns were acquired from the Brooklyn museum as part of their permanent decorative arts collection. In 2013, after recognizing a void in the children's wallcovering market, she formed another company with celebrated interior designers, sissy+marley, to create inspired sophisticated patterns for children. In 2014, Jill Malek, along with sissy+marley, were proud recipients of the coveted icff editors award in the wallcovering category. Most recently, in collaboration with Rockwell group, Jill Malek designed a custom felt mural for yellow Magnolia café at the newly renovated Brooklyn botanic garden, fabricated by Maya Romanoff.