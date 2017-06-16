A merger of styles and cultures has taken place in a boutique hotel dedicated to a famed Danish designer in Japan. The House of Finn Juhl Hotel Hakuba combines the inimitable design of Danish mid-century furniture by one of Denmark's foremost furniture, architectural and industrial designers with the minimalist sensibilities of Japanese hospitality. Located in the village of Hakuba in the Japanese Alps, the Hotel Hakuba is operated by the House of Fnn Juhl, a branch of Danish furniture makers OneCollection that was given permission by Juhl's widow upon his death to produce his iconic furniture and carry on his legacy worldwide. The Hotel Hakuba forms part of this preservation of memory, and invests more into Juhl's Japanese connection. His furniture has always been much respected in Japan and now part of his furniture collection is produced there, so it follows that the creation of a boutique hotel in which his furniture and design takes centre stage finds its natural habitat in the small town of Hakuba.

The hotel is housed in a renovated lodge and is entirely decorated in Juhl's furniture designs. Nestles among the woods and often covered in snow, the hotel boasts only 6 exclusive rooms, a dining hall, shared lounge and relaxation areas and a resident's bar. The clean, sweeping lines of Juhl's furniture marry seamlessly with the stripped-back interiors where the structural timber roof beams have been exposed, and the palette of colours is neutral in white, which accents of darker tones around windows and doors, allow the furniture to really speak for itself and lending the hotel a unique Scandinavian feel. Each of the 6 concept rooms are named after a particular piece of Juhl's furniture, reminding the visitor that the hotel is an homage to the master himself.

Let´s take a look at a few hotel projects currently under construction in Japan. More contact details of these Hotel Projects and its suppliers and architects involved can be found on the TOPHOTELPROJECTS website.

Doubletree resort by HIlton Okinawa Chatan

Located less than an hour's drive away from Naha Airport, the hotel will be situated adjacent to Hilton Chatan Resort, which offers convenient access to Chatan's popular shopping malls, American Village and Chatan Koen Sunset Beach. Guests can enjoy a beautiful sunset as they stroll along the pristine beach, with shopping and gourmet destinations within walking distance from the hotel. The five-story DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Okinawa Chatan will feature 160 guest rooms with upgraded amenities as part of its contemporary features. Stunning views of Okinawa's beautiful ocean can be enjoyed from majority of the rooms, and the hotel's restaurant and pool contribute to the comfortable resort atmosphere.

Hotel Okura Tokyo

Hotel Okura Co., Ltd. will reconstruct the Main Building of its flagship, Hotel Okura, in Tokyo. The reconstruction, to be finished before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, will add cutting-edge facilities while maintaining Tokyo's famous traditional Japanese architectural style. The new high-rise complex will feature the latest technologies for the ultimate convenience, comfort and functionality. The Main Building's 408 guest rooms will be increased to approximately 550. The new complex will also have 18 floors of office space. At the center, a lush garden will serve as a green oasis in Tokyo. Some facilities will be relocated to the South Wing, which will remain open during reconstruction.

The Chedi Tomakomai, Hokkaido

Set within 1,057 hectares of lush forest on the island of Hokkaido. Hokkaido's natural assets will be reflected in The Chedi's open-air hot springs, 30-table gourmet restaurant and health facilities, and the development will stand as an environment-friendly design on 47 hectares of land, preserving 96% of the surrounding forest.Guests can look forward to spacious hotel rooms with built-in fireplaces and cliff-facing views, a spa and health club, indoor and outdoor pools, library, lounge and wine cellars.

More information on hotel construction in Japan can be found on TOPHOTELPROJECTS, the specialized service provider in the exchange of cutting-edge information of hotel construction in the international hospitality industry.

View Source