Let´s take a look at a few hotel projects currently under construction in Japan. More contact details of these Hotel Projects and its suppliers and architects involved can be found on the TOPHOTELPROJECTS website.
Doubletree resort by HIlton Okinawa Chatan
Located less than an hour's drive away from Naha Airport, the hotel will be situated adjacent to Hilton Chatan Resort, which offers convenient access to Chatan's popular shopping malls, American Village and Chatan Koen Sunset Beach. Guests can enjoy a beautiful sunset as they stroll along the pristine beach, with shopping and gourmet destinations within walking distance from the hotel. The five-story DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Okinawa Chatan will feature 160 guest rooms with upgraded amenities as part of its contemporary features. Stunning views of Okinawa's beautiful ocean can be enjoyed from majority of the rooms, and the hotel's restaurant and pool contribute to the comfortable resort atmosphere.
Hotel Okura Tokyo
Hotel Okura Co., Ltd. will reconstruct the Main Building of its flagship, Hotel Okura, in Tokyo. The reconstruction, to be finished before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, will add cutting-edge facilities while maintaining Tokyo's famous traditional Japanese architectural style. The new high-rise complex will feature the latest technologies for the ultimate convenience, comfort and functionality. The Main Building's 408 guest rooms will be increased to approximately 550. The new complex will also have 18 floors of office space. At the center, a lush garden will serve as a green oasis in Tokyo. Some facilities will be relocated to the South Wing, which will remain open during reconstruction.
The Chedi Tomakomai, Hokkaido
Set within 1,057 hectares of lush forest on the island of Hokkaido. Hokkaido's natural assets will be reflected in The Chedi's open-air hot springs, 30-table gourmet restaurant and health facilities, and the development will stand as an environment-friendly design on 47 hectares of land, preserving 96% of the surrounding forest.Guests can look forward to spacious hotel rooms with built-in fireplaces and cliff-facing views, a spa and health club, indoor and outdoor pools, library, lounge and wine cellars.
