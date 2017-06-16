Vertical Booking to Showcase Innovative Hotel Booking Tool Kit at HITEC
Vertical Booking, a recognized leader in global reservation technology, launches the company's new Booking Engine Tool Kit which assists hoteliers in achieving higher conversion of direct bookings on their hotel's website.
The OTA Rate Comparison Pop-up builds guest confidence by displaying OTA rates and can automatically match the lowest rate while remaining in parity. The fully customizable Persuasive Messaging increases conversion by encouraging the guest to proceed with the booking.
Finally, the Competitor Rate Checker allows hotels to check their prices against those of the competition in just a few clicks.
"Our focus is on enabling hoteliers to stand apart in this increasingly competitive hospitality market," said Mark Lewis-Brown, President/CEO of VBUSA. "These tools allow the hotel to make more informed decisions while optimizing the guest experience and maximizing revenue."
Vertical Booking will be exhibiting at the HITEC Hospitality Conference in Toronto, ON, Canada, from June 26-29, 2017. Stop by booth 634 to learn how Vertical Booking can help you optimize distribution at your property.
About Vertical Booking
Representing over 4,900 hotels, Vertical Booking is a global reservation technology company that meets the needs of chains and independent hotels by optimizing distribution for revenue management. Founded in 1999, Vertical Booking is present in 102 countries, translated into 29 different languages and usable in all currencies, with offices in Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil and the United States. Known for its agility and scalability, Vertical Booking"s innovative technology solutions include a central reservation system for GDS/IDS distribution, a robust booking engine including a spa and gift certificate platform, a channel management system, a destination management system and reservation call center services. www.verticalbooking.com / www.verticalbookingusa.com