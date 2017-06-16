Vertical Booking, a recognized leader in global reservation technology, launches the company's new Booking Engine Tool Kit which assists hoteliers in achieving higher conversion of direct bookings on their hotel's website.

The Vertical Booking Enhanced Tool Kit includes a host of features developed to engage the guest during the booking process. The Recovery Strategy prompts guests who are about to abandon the reservation process with a fully customizable pop-up message to reel them back in. With Secret/Locked Deals, guests can enter their email address to unlock special offers, which grows the hotel's email list and makes the guest feel special. The Alternative Offers tool suggests special promotions for additional nights or services, which translates into higher revenue per stay.

The OTA Rate Comparison Pop-up builds guest confidence by displaying OTA rates and can automatically match the lowest rate while remaining in parity. The fully customizable Persuasive Messaging increases conversion by encouraging the guest to proceed with the booking.

Finally, the Competitor Rate Checker allows hotels to check their prices against those of the competition in just a few clicks.

"Our focus is on enabling hoteliers to stand apart in this increasingly competitive hospitality market," said Mark Lewis-Brown, President/CEO of VBUSA. "These tools allow the hotel to make more informed decisions while optimizing the guest experience and maximizing revenue."

Vertical Booking will be exhibiting at the HITEC Hospitality Conference in Toronto, ON, Canada, from June 26-29, 2017. Stop by booth 634 to learn how Vertical Booking can help you optimize distribution at your property.

