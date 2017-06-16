To power up the forthcoming opening of W Bellevue, W Hotels Worldwide, part of Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR), is taking the hotel guest experience to the next level – literally. With the brand's newest hotel set in the heart of one of the country's renowned tech hubs, W is excited to press play on the hotel industry's first ever video game, Belle the Bear, on June 15th. W fans and tech-heads alike can play their way to W Bellevue virtually on opening day, with real-life rewards for top scorers in the United States.

Gamers, guests and W fans can explore the natural beauty and tech-centric city of Bellevue, Washington, with the Frogger-style Belle the Bear adventure game. Help Belle traverse landscapes, cityscapes, inside W Bellevue. Along her journey, Belle finds herself immersed in a robotic world, encountering drones and robots, all while avoiding (and occasionally embracing) cheeky roadblocks with skillful timing. Hit a cannabis leaf? Belle will turn into a gummy bear. One too many cocktails collected? Belle's commands become reversed.

And what's a video game without some friendly competition? To celebrate the debut of Belle the Bear, gamers can try their luck and compete for a variety of prizes from June 15th through July 15th, 2017. The five highest scorers in the United States will win prizes, with the top scorer receiving a complimentary three-night stay in the Extreme WOW Suite at W Bellevue, roundtrip airfare for two, dinner for two at The Lakehouse, a $500 shopping spree to The Bellevue Collection, VIP tour and private wine tasting for two at Guardian Cellars and a private 75-minute seaplane tour of Western Washington, including stunning views of Lake Washington and Mount Rainier.

"Bellevue is a gamer's city, so we thought it would be fun to tap into that energy but with a W twist," said Anthony Ingham, Global Brand Leader, W Hotels Worldwide. "Creating Belle the Bear, a throwback game with an innovative edge, is just another example of how we are constantly looking for new ways to engage with future W fans on their own turf. Plus, it's a fun way to celebrate the opening of W Bellevue!"

W Bellevue will open its doors to guests on June 15th, touting 220 guest rooms and 25 suites with modern design elements inspired by the Puget Sound's heritage of lakeside living, such as an oversized fireplace and library of pulp fiction novels. The culinary offerings at The Lakehouse also incorporate local flavor, serving vibrant, farm-inspired craft cooking from James Beard Award-winning Chef Jason Wilson. W Bellevue is the first new-build project from W Hotels to open in the United States in seven years, with many more to come.

To play the game via smartphone, tablet or desktop, visit BelleTheBear.com beginning June 15th. For more information on W Bellevue, visit WBellevue.com, or join the conversation with @WBellevueHotel, @WHotels and #BelleTheBear.