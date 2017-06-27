Collegeville, PA – Microsense Networks LLC. announced today that it has appointed Perfect Vision as its US Master Distributor for their world class Hospitality Software and Technology Solutions. Under the agreement Perfect Vision will also become the primary provider of service and application support in the US. "With Perfect Vision as our master distributor, we will increase our presence in the US Hospitality Industry" said Ram Ramakrishnan, CEO of Microsense Networks, LLC. "Our goal is to continuously improve our customers' experience with our solutions and support. Expanding our network of sales and support personnel and being in close proximity to where our customers are is key towards achieving this initiative."

Perfect Vision has established itself as a premier solution provider to the Telecom industry. In addition Perfect Vision also has a number of technology patents for products that they have developed and distribute to the Industry. "The relationship with Microsense Networks allows us to extend our reach in the Hospitality Industry by adding their Software and Technology Solutions to our portfolio" said Trey Fleming, Vice President of Product Management & Business Development at Perfect Vision. "By adding Microsense Networks offerings to Perfect Vision's extensive product portfolio and by leveraging our sales and support infrastructure, we can provide our customers with a total solution to their Hospitality needs."

About Perfect Vision.Perfect Vision is a leading solution provider for the Telecommunications Industry. Perfect Vision is a privately-owned company, founded in 1979 and headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Perfect Vision has flexibility to do what is necessary to meet our customer's needs and exceed their expectations. Our goal has been to hire the best people, create the best products and to help our customers find the best solutions. Perfect Vision's patented products are in over 100 million homes worldwide.

For further information contact: Trey Fleming, VP - Product Management & Business Development, Perfect Vision, Phone: 800-205-8620, Email: Trey.Fleming@perfect-10.tv Web: www.perfect-vision.com