External Article

Medical Tourism In Argentina Reaching Highest Positions

tourism-review.com

Medical tourism is not seasonal, it is distributed all over the year and the whole of the national territory; more than 20% of revenues go towards hotels, recreational activities and tourism agencies. It is the segment of tourism which directly generates the biggest amount of foreign currency as well as jobs, according to Miguel Cané, President of the Argentine Chamber of Medical Tourism.

Medical tourism in Argentina is growing in importance for the economy. In 2016, according to data of the Chamber, Argentina welcomed 14 000 foreign medical travelers who spent around 300 million dollars on medical services and tourist activities.