Leading enterprise platform provider and guest facing software developer, iRiS Software Systems, is delighted to announce the first of its guest speakers at HITEC Toronto.

Following the success of the presentation delivered at HITEC last year by the company's CIO Nelson Wootton, iRiS has been overwhelmed with requests from hoteliers who would like to hear more at this year's HITEC.

Rather than make it about iRiS, the company is delighted to announce the first of their guest speakers who will be addressing visitors at the stand. Microsoft's Shane O'Flaherty, National Director of Hospitality & Travel, whose focus is on driving innovation, will be talking about "Hospitality 2020".

Without giving too much away, there will be focus on engaging customers, empowering employees, transforming products and optimizing operations. We all have our own ideas and views of what is happening and where hospitality is going; here is your chance to hear it first hand from the point of view of a global leader such as Microsoft.

"We are delighted to welcome Microsoft, a valued partner worldwide, to join us to deliver what we know will be an enlightening and informative presentation. We are asked so many questions and this will be an ideal forum for hoteliers to gain insight from the leaders in hospitality" commented Nelson Wootton, iRiS CIO.

See how your company might be able to benefit from Intelligent Spaces, BOTS, Cortana and much more. Expect the unexpected, see the invisible, but don't miss out.

Visit the iRiS Software Systems stand at 1pm on Weds June 28th for a warm welcome and enlightening 15 mins!

Visit us at HITEC TORONTO on Stand 401

June 27-29, 2017

To book a meeting with iRiS at HITEC email: HITEC@iris.net

