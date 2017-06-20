TrustYou’s Hotel Communication Study Reveals Strong Correlation Between Messaging and Guest Satisfaction
++ Email, Social, and Texts Preferred Over Phone Calls ++ 80% of Guests Expect Initial Contact By The Accommodation Provider Via Email ++
Key findings of the study include:
- Guests expect that hotels will initiate communication once a booking is confirmed. 80% of travelers expect to receive correspondence from the hotel, with email as the most likely channel.
- A vast majority of guests prefer digital communication, with email being the most frequently used medium. However, there is a significantly higher correlation between guest satisfaction for those guests who have communicated with a hotel via messaging (such as SMS or Facebook Messenger), vs those who communicate via e-mail.
"Our research indicates that hotels must begin communicating with their guests at the moment of booking, and remain consistent throughout the guest journey," said Benjamin Jost, CEO of TrustYou. "Hotels must also adapt to meet guests in their desired communication channel, which is rapidly becoming messaging services that connect guests with on-site employees."
About TrustYou
TrustYou, the world's largest guest feedback platform, provides hotels with insights to improve their guest experience and market to future guests. Guest feedback informs 95% of booking decisions, and TrustYou's guest feedback platform incorporates hundreds of millions of hotel reviews, surveys, social comments, and direct messages through SMS, email, Facebook Messenger and more. This information is analyzed along each step of a traveler"s journey, including booking and pre-stay queries, real-time guest request, and post-stay feedback, to generate actionable insights for 500,000 hotels. TrustYou"s platform is made up of various components, including TrustYou Meta-Reviews*, verified global review summaries displayed on travel and search sites like Google, KAYAK, and Hotels.com; TrustYou Messaging, real-time guest messaging service; TrustYou Stars, an advanced guest satisfaction survey tool; TrustYou Analytics, the world"s leading online reputation management tool and the accompanying app TrustYou Radar. PMS, CRM, IBE and other hotel software providers can make use TrustYou Connect, a partner program to integrate TrustYou"s guest feedback platform with its products to help their hotel clients to positively influence every stage of the guest journey. Find more information on TrustYou and the guest feedback platform at www.trustyou.com.
*TrustYou Meta-Reviews only contain verified reviews and do not include reviews from TripAdvisor