ADB to Showcase Streamcasting Technology at HITEC
- vuCaster by ADB enables hotel guests to use their smartphones, tablets, laptops and other portable devices to project their OTT (over the top) content to the in-room TV
- vuTyme by ADB provides an in-room viewing experience equal to or better than home – with searchable Interactive Programming Guide, Over-the-Top services and more
- Visit ADB in at HITECJune 26 to 29 in Booth #337 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre
vuCaster will be on display in Booth #337 at HITEC, June 27 to 29 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. Join ADB Monday, June 26, at 6:30 p.m., as they sponsor the HITEC Opening Night Party at the Totonyo Event Centre.
"Guests expect the hotel TV experience to be as good as – if not better than – what they have at home," said Chris Dinallo, ADB chief technology officer and general manager, Americas Business TV. "Both vuCaster and vuTyme are designed to remove friction in the guestroom by enabling an entertainment experience that mirrors what users are already familiar with at home. When it comes to in-room entertainment, travelers would 'prefer' to watch content that they bring with them using the room TV because 'most hotels don't have any good channels or any way to know what channel is what.' We created vuCaster to make the streaming process as easy as possible.
"To stream content from smartphones, tablets, portable computers and other mobile devices to the TV, guests simply use the vuTyme on-screen menu to activate vuCaster," he said. "It's not necessary for guests to enter their account credentials for Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime, Hulu and others. Once activated, guests launch the vuCaster app on their mobile device. By pressing the Cast icon, content is instantly streamed to the TV. It's frictionless. And, when content is being viewed on the TV, it frees up guests' mobile devices for other activities."
vuCaster is powered by Google Cast™ (a registered trademark of Google Inc). It is available on all new vuTyme deployments and can be retrofitted to existing installations.
vuTyme delivers a complete set of in-room services, including live TV, Video on Demand, Pay-per-view, concierge, local channel, digital signage and targeted advertisements. It also provides Searchable Interactive Program Guide, direct-to-guest messaging through the TV, local attractions map with QR Code, Pause/Rewind/Fast-Forward Live TV, and other guest-friendly features.
"Hoteliers who are looking for an iTV solution that is high quality, easy to use, and offers a frictionless experience should visit ADB at HITEC in Booth #337," Dinallo said. "vuTyme operates in the cloud, requiring no hotel head-end equipment – just a compact set-back box discretely mounted behind the TV. If streamcasting is on your hotel's wish-list for 2017, then it's time to experience vuCaster and vuTyme."
About ADB Business TV
ADB's Business TV solutions are built on 20 years of continuous development and innovation, delivering advanced TV solutions for businesses across cable, satellite, IPTV and now over-the-top (OTT) services. We provide solutions that meet today"s complex hospitality TV demands, marrying global TV, interactive media, and IP connectivity to enable a better in-room customer experience,
ADB's hospitality solution is one of the top five most deployed hospitality interactive TV solutions globally and the second most deployed platform in the US. Our technologies power TV content and services delivery in over 250,000 US guestrooms, across the industry"s leading brands.
ADB is Connecting Lives and Connecting Worlds with innovative software solutions and managed services for business TV, personal TV, broadband and the Internet of Things (IoT). We understand how multimedia convergence is changing consumer consumption and driving demand for powerful, flexible and cost-effective connectivity and services.
Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, with offices throughout Europe, Asia and North America, ADB has deployed more than 100 million devices worldwide. We have a passionate and dedicated team of about 600 people, including a 350-strong engineering team.